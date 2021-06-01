London leavers: why we swapped our home near family in Rochester for rural Devon before the pandemic

Beach life: Jess, Craig and their three children Frankie, Rosie and Maggie (Jess Whiting)

If you had asked Jess Whiting how she felt about her family’s big move to rural Devon a few months after it happened, you would have got a slightly tear-stained response about missing her family and the horrors of having to get in the car every time you ran out of milk.

Today, four years on, Jess, 33, her husband, Craig, 34, and their three children — Rosie, 11, Frankie, eight, and Maggie, four — have thoroughly acclimatised to country life.

The family’s old home was a “modest” three-bedroom house with a small garden in the centre of Rochester, Kent. Craig could commute to work at his recruitment company, which had offices in London, in 25 minutes.

“We had flirted with the idea of moving out for years,” explained Jess. “We had been dithering until Craig decided to try working from home and it worked really well. We used to come down to Devon on holiday quite a lot with the children and we eventually realised that we could actually live anywhere with a decent wifi signal.

New beginnings: the family’s six-bedroom house in Devon (Jess Whiting)

“We wanted to do it while the children were young because it would be more difficult as they were older, so we bit the bullet.”

Their family home since 2017 has been a six-bedroom Devon farmhouse in a small hamlet between the South Devon coast and Dartmoor National Park. It cost £640,000, while their Rochester house sold for £325,000, but it is much bigger and Jess finds the cost of living generally lower in Devon.

The family can be on the moors or the beach within 20 minutes and that is what they do most weekends, no matter the weather. The children are learning to surf, going horse riding and attend a tiny village school that they adore.

Craig still needs to get up to London now and again and trains from nearby Totnes take just under three hours.

“I must admit that it took me a good six months to settle in, which I think is normal,” said Jess. “I am really close to my mum, and our parents both used to live five minutes’ walk away.

“We’d see someone almost every day, and to go from that to absolutely nothing was really hard. I also missed the convenience of easy childcare and having shops and everything else on the doorstep.”

Over time, however, Jess has built up a new support network of friends and is thrilled by the life change she and Craig have made. “It is just so relaxed,” she said.

“We are outdoors so much more than we used to be. Every weekend we are on the beach, walking and having a barbecue, or we are out on the moors and the children have much more freedom than they used to. It is a completely different world.”

