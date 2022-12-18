London landlord 'exodus' as mortgage rates destroy profits

London’s landlords are rapidly quitting the buy-to-let sector as high mortgage rates destroy their profit margins.

Low rental yields and high levels of borrowing mean that landlords in the capital are being hit hardest as their fixed rate deals expire and they move on to mortgage rates that are more than double what has been the norm for the past few years.

In the last 12 months, the average buy-to-let mortgage rate for a two-year fix has jumped from 2.9pc to 6.3pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company.

Buy-to-let investors are rushing to sell as their properties become loss-making. Landlords were behind nearly one in five (19pc) property sales in London so far this year, according to analysis by Hamptons estate agents.

This was up from 15pc last year and the highest share since 2018 – despite the fact that rents in the capital have climbed at the fastest pace on record. Across the UK, landlords accounted for 16pc of sales.

Analysts warned the race to sell up means London house prices will be exposed to the steepest falls in the country as the UK property market heads into a downturn.

Tommy Hughes, of We Buy Property, which purchases homes in cash at 30pc below market rate, said: “There is an absolute avalanche of landlords trying to get out. Our phone has been ringing off the hook. In the last quarter we have seen more landlords trying to exit than ever before. They’re on variable rates or coming to the end of fixed rates and the rents just can’t keep up. They just can’t refinance.”

Inquiries from landlords wanting to sell have surged 70pc year on year, Mr Hughes said. “Last year, one in 10 of our purchases were landlords trying to sell. Now they make up 60pc.”

There has been a marked “exodus” out of north-west London, Mr Hughes said. He said one landlord was selling his portfolio of 80 buy-to-lets around the Maida Vale area because high mortgage rates have made his business model unsustainable. “Those properties were valued at £150m three years ago. His debt is £60m. We can now buy that portfolio for £70m.”

Karl Thompson, of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a consultancy, said: “Landlords own properties as an investment. When it doesn’t make financial sense, they will get out. I would expect the house price drop to be sooner and sharper [among buy-to-let properties] than in the residential market. It is London and the South East where I would expect to see the biggest impact.”

London landlords will be worst hit because they already had the smallest profit margins. Gross yields in the capital sit at 5pc, according to Hamptons. This is the lowest of any region in the country, well below the national average at 6.1pc.

A buy-to-let investor who purchased an average London rental property in 2020 could secure a two-year fixed-rate at 1.89pc and make a net annual profit of £3,374, according to Hamptons. If they were to remortgage now, they would get a rate of 5.14pc. Their mortgage costs would soar by 171pc.

Instead of making a profit the property would make a £3,687 net loss, even after accounting for house price and rent growth over the two year period.

Nationally, 365,000 buy-to-let properties will become loss-making by the end of 2023, as high mortgage rates hit landlords on variable rates and those coming to the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals, according to analysis by Capital Economics, a research consultancy.

These landlords will need to either dramatically raise rents or sell up. These properties account for 8pc of all rental homes and are likely to flood the market as investors rush to cut their losses, driving house prices down further.

Craig Fish, of Lodestone Mortgages and Protection, said: “This problem is more apparent in London than it is elsewhere in the UK.”

If the landlords of all of these newly loss-making buy-to-lets start defaulting on their mortgage payments, the share of all mortgages in arrears would jump from 0.7pc today to 2.2pc. This would be higher than the 1.9pc peak in 2009, during the worst of the financial crisis.

When landlords come to the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals, the impact of higher rates is amplified by lending regulations. Lenders have to “stress test” landlords at a rate that is at least a percentage point higher than the mortgage rate they will actually pay.

They must also assess landlords on their “interest coverage ratio” – a measure of their rental income as a percentage of their interest payments. This must be a minimum of 125pc for limited companies and basic-rate taxpayers, or 145pc for higher-rate taxpayers.

If a buy-to-let property becomes loss-making, it will fail to meet this income requirement, which means landlords will be unable to remortgage unless they inject cash to reduce their loan size, or significantly raise rents. Failing the test means moving on to their existing lender’s product transfer rate or standard variable rate, which are usually far higher.

Angus Stewart, of Property Master, a buy-to-let mortgage broker, said that the amount that a landlord can refinance has dropped by 36pc since August. A higher-rate taxpayer who owns a £350,000 buy-to-let in their own name, with monthly rent at £1,200 per month, could have remortgaged a maximum loan size of £220,690 in August.

This was based on a mortgage rate of 3.59pc with a high street lender, a stress test at 4.5pc and a minimum ICR of 145pc. The landlord’s monthly interest bill would be £660. If the same landlord tried to remortgage now, they would face a funding black hole of £78,615.

In four months, the remortgage rate on the same loan has climbed to 5.49pc. This means they will be stress tested at 6.99pc. Adding on the 145pc ICR test means that their maximum loan size without raising the rent would be £142,075, Mr Stewart said. Yet their monthly interest bill would be almost exactly the same, at £650.

