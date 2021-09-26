London Irish fight back to force draw with Sale as fans return

Photograph: Andrew Fosker/REX/Shutterstock

Rugby in Brentford is properly under way. This might not have been London Irish’s first game here, but they value the passion of real people highly among the Exiles. This first performance in front of a crowd befitted the occasion well.

Irish had looked totally out of it in a strangely flat first half, but they overcame a 17-point deficit at the break to tie the game up with two minutes remaining. Paddy Jackson stepped up to the tee at the death for a penalty attempt 55 metres out. His attempt easily had the distance, but it thudded into the left upright. So the Exiles had to settle for a draw.

They would have taken that in disbelief at half-time. Sale suffered the disruption of three withdrawals on the day, then further disruption in the first half with three more withdrawals. They were so superior to Irish in the first half as to appear from a different league, but the loss of their fly-half and marshal, AJ MacGinty before half-time proved one disruption too many. They could not score a point in the second half and watched in disbelief of their own as the lead they had built in that first half was relentlessly chased down.

But before matters on the field, a moment to consider the stuff around it. They have built a fantastic stadium here, tucked in among the high-rises of west London, a stone’s throw from the river and Kew. It was still reverberating from Brentford’s latest foray against the giants of the Premier League the evening before.

The asset on the field, though, is taking longer to build on the evidence of the first half. There is no shortage of quality on the Exiles’ team sheet, but a punchy team like Sale were too much for them in that first half. The Sharks are a good deal further into the business of building a team. Their team sheet has plenty of big names on it, too, but these made their heft tell far more effectively.

Sale suffered the blow of losing Ben Curry as well as MacGinty in the minutes to half-time, but MacGinty’s last act was to land the conversion of their fourth try, his fifth successful kick out of five, for a 31-14 lead at the break. The Sharks had totally dominated the first half, with well over twice the possession of Irish.

The new “slimline” Manu Tuilagi has lost none of his punch. His break in the third minute sparked a try for MacGinty. Marland Yarde made a similar mess of Irish’s midfield defence after quarter of an hour, and Sam James dotted down MacGinty’s chip at the start of the second quarter. The excellent Will Cliff, one of a few late replacements for the Sharks, darted blind to score an outrageous try for the bonus point.

If there was one positive for Irish, it was their strike rate on those rare visits to Sale territory. Two of them, to be precise, in the first half – and two tries resulted. Ben White tapped a penalty and went for the first, and Agustin Creevy finished the second after lovely interplay with Rob Simmons.

Those two smash-and-grab tries were to prove crucial. Maybe Sale were disrupted by the comings and goings, but Irish were transformed in the second half. Sale were denied a fifth by the TMO shortly after the restart, but thereafter they ceded control to their hosts. Tom Parton finished a brilliant team try in the 47th minute, featuring breaks from Terence Hepetema and Jackson and some fabulous handling by the forwards.

Still 12 points ahead, Sale were nevertheless spooked, just as Irish belief mushroomed. The key development was a yellow card for their captain Jono Ross in the 66th minute for taking out Sean O’Brien off the ball. O’Brien’s introduction for the final half an hour was as influential as any other development.

Parton was worked clear for his second by a lovely backs move off the lineout and drive from the penalty that came with the yellow card, which earned Irish two provisional bonus points, drawing them to within seven. O’Brien himself then showed off handling skills to go with his fabled physicality to release Curtis Rona to the corner for Irish’s fifth.

Jackson landed the conversion to tie the game up and set the scene for his last-minute tilt at glory. It was not to be, but Irish’s tenure here in front of real, living, cheering folk ought to inspire more to venture riverside.



