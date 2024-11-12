London to host UFC Fight Night show in March 2025

The event will mark the UFC's 30th show in the UK [Getty Images]

The UFC has announced it will host a Fight Night event in London on 22 March.

The show is set to take place at the O2 Arena but the promotion is yet to confirm any fights for the card.

It is the organisation's first event in the UK since Britain's Leon Edwards lost his welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester in July.

The UFC last held an event in London in July 2023, where Britain's Tom Aspinall knocked out Marcin Tybura on his return from injury.

Aspinall, 31, is the UFC interim heavyweight champion and is the backup fighter for Saturday's championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

More MMA from the BBC