London hospital opens long Covid clinic for patients with ‘brain fog’ and other neurological conditions

A clinic for long Covid patients suffering “brain fog” and other neurological conditions has opened at a specialist London hospital.

The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Bloomsbury, will aim to treat about 400 patients a year as concern grows about the long-term impacts of coronavirus.

It comes as clinicians and researchers from hospitals and universities across London launched a study into the long-term neurological and psychological impact of a serious hyper-inflammatory condition associated with Covid in children.

About 150 children have been treated at Evelina London, Great Ormond Street and St Mary’s hospitals for the inflammatory condition, which has been compared with Kawasaki disease.

The Covid neurology clinic at the National Hospital will focus on complaints such as headache, “brain fog”, muscle weakness and brain inflammation in patients recovering from the virus.

Funded by £65,000 from the National Brain Appeal charity, it is the second to be launched by University College London Hospitals NHS trust, which established a respiratory clinic earlier this year.

Led by consultant neurologists Dr Patricia McNamara and Dr Mike Zandi, it will see patients who need help after discharge from hospital as well as people who have not been hospitalised but who need access to care for the long-term consequences of the virus.

Dr Zandi said research he and colleagues published in the summer about Covid-related delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke led to a “flood of emails” from patients. Already more than 50 people have been seen.

“We immediately realised that we had to listen to patients and provide them with the right pathway to access a diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Zandi said.

Other symptoms include fatigue, memory problems, muscle pain, dizziness, light-headedness, unsteadiness, numbness, pins and needles, loss of taste and smell, seizures, tremors, nausea, PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Dr McNamara said: “With some patients, we can treat their symptoms and provide reassurance that they will improve. We can request brain-wave tests, nerve tests, memory tests if required. Some patients may need an MRI scan or support with rehabilitation.”

There are now 11 NHS Covid clinics across London and 70 nationwide. About one in five Covid patients suffer the debilitating symptoms of long Covid for five weeks or longer, and one in 10 for 12 weeks or longer, the Office for National Statistics said earlier this week.

The research into children with severe Covid symptoms, now called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS), has been made possible with £282,000 from Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, Guys & St Thomas’ Charity and Imperial Health Charity.

In some cases, the syndrome can be life-threatening, and children require intensive care.

Researchers will use detailed imaging to measure the effects of brain inflammation on brain growth and cognitive development, and monitor muscle weakness.

Dr Karyn Moshal, clinical lead for the PIMS-TS follow-up service at GOSH, said: “Research that helps us learn more about how this disease affects children is absolutely critical when it comes to offering the most effective treatment to our patients.”

Long covid patient Susan Beasant

One long covid patient, Susan Beasant, a fit 60-year-old from Harpenden, believes she contracted the virus in late March.

At the time she didn’t make the connection with the severe headaches, sore throat and very mild cold symptoms. She was used to swimming 60 lengths and going on a brisk two-hour walk every week.

She said: “I put perfume on to try and make myself feel better but it was like spraying water. I couldn’t smell it at all. I had some chocolate and it tasted wrong.”

The next day she was struck by “dreadful fatigue”. Her sister called her and she could hardly speak or hold the phone.

Towards the end of week two, her hands and feet felt really cold and turned purple. She had to wear gloves indoors and extra layers of clothes indoors.

“The dreadful headaches continued,” she said. “I felt nauseous and had tummy problems. The headaches really affected the backs of my eyes. I became light and sound sensitive. Confusion was another problem. Word-finding was difficult. I couldn’t get the words I needed. I was really forgetful. I would leave drawers and doors open. If I was going upstairs I would have to write down what I was going up there for. I couldn’t concentrate or follow a conversation. It would wear me out.”

Exhausted: Susan Beasant was unable to use her iPad

She continued: “Music is a big part of my life but I couldn’t tolerate any noise and have tinnitus. I couldn’t watch TV either.

“I started having muscle spasms in my arm, leg and then my eye. I couldn’t control my body temperature, going from really cold to sudden hot flushes. I had pins and needles in my hands and feet. My heart would race, my blood pressure was low. I had to sleep for a couple of hours during the day in a darkened room with something over my eyes. There was so much going on in my body I had to write it all down to keep track. I would phone my GP every couple of weeks. She was sympathetic, but she couldn’t offer much help.”

Three months later, in July, she was still experiencing new symptoms. “The virus had ravaged my body,” she said. “I started having really vivid nightmares that I was being chased and stabbed. I felt like my whole body had been poisoned. I was so fatigued. I would cut half an onion and not have the energy to cut the other half. I couldn’t look after myself or make a meal and sometimes if I managed to, I wouldn’t have the energy to eat it and would have to put my head down on the table.”

Her GP thought that Susan’s ongoing symptoms were neurological and referred her to the National Hospital. A week later she had a one-hour phone consultation with consultant neurologist Dr Patricia McNamara.

She said: “I feel fortunate and privileged to be in such good hands with Dr McNamara and the Neuro Covid Clinic. To finally be thoroughly checked over by people who understood and could hopefully help me was so reassuring.”

