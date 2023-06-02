London Gallery Weekend 2023: The events taking place and how to attend

London Gallery Weekend 2023 will take place in June (Darya Sannikova, Pexels)

London Gallery Weekend begin today, with more than 150 of London’s leading contemporary galleries coming together for the special occasion.

The event celebrates all the culture and creativity that blossoms in London and is the largest event of its kind in the world.

Art lovers can expect special exhibitions, late-night openings, family workshops, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s London Gallery Weekend.

When is the London Gallery Weekend?

London Gallery Weekend takes place over three days this month. Between June 2 and June 4, each day will see events focused on a different part of London.

Which artists and galleries are involved?

The London Gallery Weekend sees countless artists and galleries across the capital get involved.

From ceramics and installation galleries to painting, photography, street art, and performance art, the event welcomes artists with all sorts of passions.

Among this year’s attendees are:

Anka Kulty’s Gallery

Bowman Sculpture

Dellasposa Gallery

Gagosian Shop, Burlington Arcade

Gallery 1957

Hackelbury Fine Art

Jack Bell Gallery

Maureen Paley

Nicoletti

Skarstedt

Thaddaeus Ropac

TThe Sunday Painter

Vitrine Bermondsey

Yamamato Keiko Rochaix

What events are happening?

The special event will host a number of exhibitions, including Melike Kara’s second exhibition at Arcadia Missa, entitled As Abobe So Below, which explores Kurdish traditions, narratives, and rituals, and Mauro C Martinez’s The Last Man, which showcases an investigation of meme-culture.

Jane and Louise Wilson’s The Toxic Camera, on the other hand, will be exhibited at Maureen Paley’s two London spots.

The weekend will also offer curated routes across different corners of London, with event assistants guiding art lovers through various galleries and exhibitions.

To have a look at all the exhibitions that will be on offer during the London Gallery Weekend, head to the event’s official website.

How to attend

London Gallery Weekend is free to attend, as it aims to give everyone an opportunity to explore the capital’s world-class art scene, and celebrate the various cultural and creative communities across London.

However, those who want to attend any of the special events on offer will have to book online, as there will be limited spaces. For this, you can simply head over to the event’s website and find the events you would like to visit.