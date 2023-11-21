London-focused Workspace forecasts strong second-half rental growth

FILE PHOTO: Bicycles are seen parked in front of an office building owned by Workspace in London

(Reuters) -Workspace Group on Tuesday forecast strong rental growth in the second half of the current fiscal year, after the London-focused flexible office-space provider posted a half-year loss as elevated interest rates hit the valuation of its buildings.

Flexible space operators such as Workspace have outperformed traditional office landlords on the operational front, as tenants opt for short-term leases and reassess strategies periodically amid broader economic worries.

"We continue to see good demand and expect further growth in average rent per square feet in the second half of the year," the company said in a statement, adding that the rental income growth would also be supported by the letting up of recently-completed projects.

The company, which provides unfurnished spaces to a varied client base from architects and florists to craft beer brewers and app developers, said a per share measure that reflects the value of its buildings — EPRA net tangible assets — fell to 8.32 pounds ($10.37) as of Sept. 30, a drop of 10.2% from March-end.

Workspace said half-year net rental income grew 9%, while like-for-like occupancy dropped 0.6% year on year to 88.7%.

The FTSE 250 firm, which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, posted a pre-tax loss of 147.9 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 35.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)