London’s Focus, the Production Sector Event, Attracts Record 3,500 Attendees

The ninth edition of London’s Focus, the production sector event, attracted a record number of attendees this year. More than 3,500 delegates, exhibitors and sponsors from 84 countries attended the event, which ran Dec. 6-7.

The conference attracted professionals from across the creative screen industries, including film, TV, advertising, games and immersive.

A total of 58 conference sessions and exhibitor presentations took place, featuring over 200 expert speakers. Keynotes, panels and workshops addressed key talking points, from the challenges of financing and structuring projects in turbulent times, navigating new technology, creating content sustainably and nurturing new talent. A new strand focused specifically on the hot topic of AI.

The conference program was delivered in conjunction with an expanded range of partners including Pact, PGGB, BFI, British Film Commission, ScreenSkills, Advertising Producers Assn., UK Screen Alliance, Directors UK, LMGI, MediaXchange, Stage 32, Global Entertainment Awards, BAFTA albert, Producers Without Borders, Shiny, UK Global Screen Fund, Olsberg SPI, The Film & TV Charity, CIISA and Beano Brain. Focus also hosted the ICDA Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting.

On the show floor, attendees were able to meet with 258 exhibiting companies (up 25% from 2022), including international film commissions, agencies, film-friendly locations and production service companies from every continent. For the first time both Film USA and AFCI exhibited at the event, and other new exhibitors included United Airlines, Western Australia and Kazakhstan.

Brand new for this year, a dedicated gallery space offered a range of Producer Surgeries, covering finance, accountancy, tax and business strategy. Delegates were able to access bespoke one-to-one meetings with leading industry advisers Saffery, Coutts and Triple Exposure.

Focus also offered a plethora of informal networking events, including the Focus Welcome Drinks sponsored by Entertainment Partners and FLB Accountants; Producers’ Brunch with Variety and PACT sponsored by CCS Rights Management; PGGB Lunch, sponsored by United Airlines and the Polish Film Institute; Location Managers’ Xmas Drinks with LMGI, sponsored by Supply 2 Location Group; and the Focus Producers’ Opening Mixer, sponsored by Romanian Advertising and Media Association. There were also numerous receptions hosted by international partners and the Film Hawai’i Coffee Bar and the 2 in Tents Bar were busy meeting hubs.

Focus 2023 culminated with the Makers and Shakers Awards at BAFTA, celebrating excellence in global production, presented by Makers magazine and The Location Guide.

“This year has been an exceptionally challenging one for the industry, and we hope our conferences and networking events brought new opportunities and inspiration to our guests for the year ahead,” said Focis managing director Jean-Frederic Garcia. “Heartfelt thanks to the content advisory board and all our speakers, exhibitors, partners and sponsors for contributing to such a successful edition of Focus.”

Focus returns to the Business Design Centre, Islington, London on Dec. 10-11 2024 for the tenth edition.

