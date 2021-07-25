London Flash Floods: Streets turn into rivers and train station underwater

Flash floods have put parts of the city underwater after heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

London buses, cars and cabbies were seen crawling along waterlogged roads which transformed into rivers during the downpour.

Torrents of water gushed into Pudding Mill DLR station in east London, creating a whirlpool at the ticket barriers.

The London Fire Brigade said it had taken around 300 calls to reports of flooding on Sunday afternoon.

Shoppers were seen wading up to their knees in murky water in Hackney Wick, north east London, while drivers were swamped by deep floodwater In Nine Elms, south west London.

One London resident said flooding in the capital was the worst he had seen in his lifetime.

Eddie Elliott, 28, cycled past the area outside Queenstown Road station, where he said the road had been “totally shut down”.

“Having been born and raised in London, I have never seen anything quite like it,” he added.

The Met Office issued an amber thunderstorm warning for London and much of the south east where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm.

Clapham and Camberwell were initially believed to be the worst affected areas in south London but flooding has also been reported in east and north east London.

Jamie Curtis said the roads near Clapham Common were blocked due to floodwater which was “12 to 18 inches deep”.

“I’ve not seen that level of flooding in London before,” he said.

Transport for London announced severe disruption to its services. Station closures due to flooding include Covent Garden, Edgware Road, Gants Hill, Kennington, North Greenwich, Pudding Mill Lane, Stepney Green, Stockwell and Surrey Quays stations.

Many roads London are shut due to the severe weather, including the Blackwall Tunnel, sections of the North Circular and the A12. Other routes are facing long delays.

Parts of Walthamstow have also suffered with pedestrians and drivers struggling through the high water levels.

Another 14 less severe flood alerts were implemented for most of the capital and some neighbouring counties.

The Environment Agency is warning against people traveling in the dangerous conditions.

