London first-time buyers: average cost of starter home up £50,000 in five years

How the price of a starter home has changed since 2017. Prices have fallen in green boroughs and risen in red (Wayhome analysis of Land Registry data. Map created by Emma Magnus)

House prices paid by first time buyers have leapt by a fifth in some parts of London in just five years, research has revealed.

Analysis of Land Registry data showed that people were paying an average of 21.9 per cent more to get on the property ladder in Barking and Dagenham in late 2022 than at the end of 2017.

In Bexley the leap was 19.5 per cent over the same period, and in Havering it was 18.2 per cent. Across London as a whole, first time buyers typically needed to find almost £50,000 more than five years ago.

Average prices have only fallen for starter home purchases in four boroughs since 2017 according to alternative-funding provider Wayhome, which carried out the research.

Camden, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith and Fulham all saw drops of under 2.5 per cent, while in Westminster there was a trend-bucking 10.7 per cent fall in starter home prices.

Top five boroughs with greatest growth in first-time buyer property prices

Borough Average price paid by first-time buyers in November 2022 Change from late 2017 Barking and Dagenham £340,146 21.9% Bexley £361,326 19.5% City of London £959,368 18.4% Havering £368,927 18.2% Waltham Forest £493,028 17.5%

Source: Wayhome analysis of Land Registry data

Marcus Dixon, director of residential research at property specialists JLL, said the figures “clearly demonstrate” the extent to which people are being priced out of the heart of the capital when looking to get on the property ladder.

“The areas where first-time buyer prices have risen the most are generally lower priced outer boroughs,” he pointed out.

“The lowest growth – and even falls – are in higher value central London boroughs.

“Londoners are undoubtedly being pushed further out in search of the perfect combination of space and price. Whereas 20 years ago this was attainable in Zone 2, buyers are possibly now looking at Zone 3 or 4.”

Dixon added that the supply of rented accommodation was growing in the middle of the capital. This could suggest buy-to-let landlords were replacing “all but the most wealthy – or financially supported – first time buyers” in these areas, he said.

Apart from the City of London, which has a relatively tiny amount of housing, making its data less easy to analyse reliably, all boroughs saw the value of starter homes grow less steeply than second steppers and other home movers. Dixon said this was indicative of “the power of equity to trade up”.

Top five boroughs with the lowest growth in first-time buyer property prices

Borough Average price paid by first-time buyers in November 2022 Change from late 2017 City of Westminster £846,330 -10.7% Hammersmith & Fulham £640,053 -2.2% Kensington & Chelsea £1,156,395 -1.5% Camden £716,359 -1.1% Tower Hamlets £473,410 3.4%

Source: Wayhome analysis of Land Registry data

Across Britain, the average price paid by a first-time buyer was £245,522 in November 2022, according to the Land Registry. Wayhome found this was more than £100,000 lower than the typical price paid across the entire property market.

However, the average cost of a first home has climbed by 29.5 per cent over the past five years, just 3.5 percentage points off the pace set by the wider market. This rampant growth comes despite Brexit, the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Londoners typically paid £466,460 for a first home at the end of 2022 – up 11.8 per cent, or about £49,000 – from late 2017.

Although first-time buyer house prices rose at a slower rate than the market as a whole, this five-year growth still leaves many aspiring London home owners priced off the property ladder.

Nigel Purves, chief executive of Wayhome, said first-time buyers had “never had it tougher”.

“It is fair to say that the financial hurdle of homeownership remains a sizeable one regardless of where you are looking to buy,” he said. “At the same time, the rate of first-time buyer house price growth seen over the last five years has essentially been on par with the wider market and has even climbed at a higher rate in some areas.

“This is putting a further squeeze on affordability and so it’s no wonder that many first-time buyers are becoming increasingly reliant on additional help, whether that be government buying schemes such as Help to Buy or other avenues such as shared ownership.”

London’s housing crisis must be treated ‘as an emergency’

A total of £4.82 billion was allotted to Sadiq Khan in 2016 to build 116,000 “genuinely affordable homes” by 2023, with the total currently just under 22,000 homes short of the target.

Despite this, London Assembly research showed a record number of affordable homes were started in 2021-22, for a mixture of renting and ownership.

Conservative London Assembly member Andrew Boff said the mayor’s “relaxed attitude” to hitting the housebuilding target was “fuelling the housing crisis”.

“He has to treat the housing crisis in London as an emergency,” said Mr Boff. “He needs to offer more help to young Londoners to their foot on the first rung and stop obsessing about rent control, which only reduces the supply of homes even more.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “Last year saw the highest number of affordable homes started in London since City Hall took over funding, including more than 4,000 new council homes being started in London in the last financial year – the highest number of starts since the 1970s.

“The Mayor has pioneered the London Living Rent to give young people the chance to save for a deposit whilst renting in the capital, alongside building thousands of shared ownership homes.

“Spiralling prices in London are, in part, down to a historic lack of supply. This is an issue the Mayor is now seeking to rectify. If Andrew Boff really cares about building more homes for Londoners he should join the Mayor in lobbying the Government to increase funding to build the affordable homes Londoners deserve.”