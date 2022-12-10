London Fire Brigade issues stern ‘reminder’ to BBC Breakfast hosts after spotting laptop hazard

The presenters of BBC morning show Breakfast are in trouble with the London Fire Brigade.

On Saturday (10 December), the LFB was forced to issue a stern reminder to co-host Naga Munchetty following the series’s latest broadcast.

The complaint came after spotting a laptop placed next to her on the sofa.

”Not for the first time we’re reminding @BBCBreakfast presenters not to have their laptops on the sofa and even worse on top of paper,” the LFB’s official Twitter account wrote.

The account shared a screenshot of the laptop on a sofa from Saturday’s episode.

“Using them on a fabric surface or paper can result in a lack of airflow & can cause them to overheat,” the tweet continued.

The account accompanied the screenshot with a photo of a burnt out laptop.

London Fire Brigade points out ‘Breakfast’ fire hazard (Twitter)

The Independent has contacted BBC for comment.

Many responded to the post by thanking London Fire for sharing the advice, as they themselves were not aware of the hazard.

Others questioned whether the laptops were real, and expressed the belief that they are, in fact, props.