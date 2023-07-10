London festivals 2023: Your guide to the best music festivals in the capital
Festival season is well and truly underway, and as always, the capital plays host to some of the biggest in the UK, including We Are FSTVL and All Points East.
As we’re now in the midst of all the fun, here’s a run-down of the best music festivals in the capital:
Somerset House Series
The series of shows has been running since 2003, establishing itself as a mainstay in London’s summer festival season. The summer series returns to the capital, celebrating its 20 year run with eleven nights of performances, showcasing exciting breakthrough talent as well as more established names.
Where? Somerset House, London
When? July 6-16
Who’s playing? La Femme, Gabriels, Greentea Peng + Special Guests, Alison Goldfrapp, Interpol, Olivia Dean, Beabadoobee, Tinariwen, The Comet Is Coming, Young Fathers, Gabzy.
Tickets: from £28.50, somersethouse.org.uk
Kew The Music
A glorious week-long festival set within the stunning Royal Botanic Gardens, this is perfect for lovers of scenic views, picnics and classic hits.
Where? Royal Botanic Gardens, London
When? July 11-15
Who’s on the line-up? The Human League, Hacienda Classical, Jack Savoretti, Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra
Tickets: from £61.25, kewthemusic.org
Kaleidoscope Festival
A relatively new festival, over the last four years Kaleidoscope Festival has built a reputation for being one of London’s best one-day events. With a capacity of 11,000 people, and with dozens of major acts, “London’s highest festival” completely sold out last year, so move fast to get your tickets.
Where? Alexandra Palace Park, London
When? July 15
Who’s on the line-up? Hot Chip, George Fitzgerald, Gaz Coombes, Elvana, Girls of the Internet, Antony Szmierek, Erol Alkan, Raw Silk, Fabio & Grooverider, Heidi, Wookie, Nina Conti, Shaun Keavney & Joe Lycett, Maisie Adam, Rebel Bingo, Tej Dhutia, Das Brass, Knats and many more.
Tickets: Adult general release, £59.15, children (5-15 years) £33.85, under fives, £10.75, family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £175; alexandrapalace.com
Junction 2
The popular London festival is back for the first time in four years, following the pandemic and strikes that meant last year’s instalment had to be cancelled. The two-day extravaganza, run by dance promoters LWE, returns to its spiritual home of Boston Manor Park, and with an array of big-name DJs, dancers are ready to get back under the bridge again.
Where? Boston Manor Park, London
When? July 21-22
Who’s playing? Underworld, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Cirez D (Eric Prdyz), Adam Beyer, Ben UFO, Mall Grab, Charlotte de Witte, Daphni, Helena Hauff, Hunee, Or:la, Enzo Siragusa, Hessle Audio Trio, Midland plus many more
Tickets: Day tickets from £65, weekend tickets from £143 junction2.london
Elrow Town
Bringing the fiesta factor to London, Elrow town provides a full Ibiza experience for Londoners in the form of bright and bold staging as well as colourful carnival acts – with a roster of big names in dance music.
Where? Parsloes Park, London
When? July 22
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Tickets: from £69.50, elrowtown.com
51st Festival
A one-day festival celebrating the best in dance music, from from classic acts and emerging artists
Where? Copthall Playing Fields, London
When? August 5
Who’s on the line up? Kings of House NYC, Body & Soul, Dimitri from Paris, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Roy Ayers, Norman Jay, Todd Edwards, Grant Nelson, Heartless Crew, Majestic and many more.
Tickets: from £39.98, 51stfestival.com
Peggy Gou presents Pleasure Gardens
Peggy Gou’s Pleasure Gardens has quickly become an annual early August treat for her fans, with a line-up curated by the renowned DJ herself, featuring big names in dance music.
Where? Finsbury Park, London
When? August 6
Who’s on the line-up? Peggy Gou, Special Request, Mumdance, Matisa, DMX Krew, Dukwa, Hiver
Tickets: from £61.85, skiddle.com
Field Day
This one day event has fast become a favourite of dance music fans, with some of the world’s biggest DJs playing at the East London spot.
Where? Victoria Park, London
When? August 19
Who’s on the line-up? Bonobo and Aphex Twin will be headlining. The line up, which hasn’t yet been fully announced, so far includes Arca, Fever Ray, Kelela, Actress, LSDXOXO, SBTRKT and Moderat.
Tickets: from £85, fielddayfestivals.com
Hospitality In The Woods
The world renowned drum & bass events brand comes to London for one day, following its Croatian venture in July.
Where? Beckenham Place Park, London
When? August 19
Who’s on the line-up? Netsky, High Contrast, A.M.C Calibre, Roni Size, DJ Marky, Camo & Krooked, Goddard, LTJ Bukem, Metrik and many more acts announced.
Tickets: from £44.25, hospitalityinthewoods.com
All Points East
Spreading across two weekends, All Points East takes over Victoria Park in east London, with some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres.
Where? Victoria Park, London
When? August 19-28
Who’s playing? Headliners: Stormzy, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin, Bonobo
Stormzy will be headlining the festival. He announced on Twitter, “This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”
New York indie rockers The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be headlining the second weekend of the festival, with stellar support from Girl In Red, Amyl and The Sniffers, Angel Olsen and Black Midi, with more acts to be announced.
Tickets: TBC, allpointseastfestival.com
Eastern Electrics
One of London’s leading dance festivals, Eastern Electrics is a highlight in the calendar of any house and techno music fans, with a line-up packed full of huge names.
Where? Lea Valley Showground, London
When? August 26
Who’s on the line-up? The Martinez Brothers, ARTBAT, Ben Klock, Denis Sulta, Move D, Joris Voorn, Marcel Dettman, Chris Stussy, Crazy P, Mason Collective and many more artists announced.
Tickets: from £35, ra.co
We Are FSTVL
One of London’s biggest dance music festivals, always with a reliably huge line-up of global DJs, makes plans for its 10th birthday.
Where? Damyns Hall Aerodrome, Upminster
When? August 25-27
Who’s on the line-up? Amelie Lens, Andy C, Annie Mac, Apollina, DJ Seinfeld, Eats Everything, Enzo Siragusa, Example, Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, LF System, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Seth Troxler, Skream and many more acts announced.
Tickets: from £150, wearefstvl.com