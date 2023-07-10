London festivals 2023: Your guide to the best music festivals in the capital

Junction 2 Festival (Luke Dyson)

Festival season is well and truly underway, and as always, the capital plays host to some of the biggest in the UK, including We Are FSTVL and All Points East.

As we’re now in the midst of all the fun, here’s a run-down of the best music festivals in the capital:

Somerset House Series

The series of shows has been running since 2003, establishing itself as a mainstay in London’s summer festival season. The summer series returns to the capital, celebrating its 20 year run with eleven nights of performances, showcasing exciting breakthrough talent as well as more established names.

Where? Somerset House, London

When? July 6-16

Who’s playing? La Femme, Gabriels, Greentea Peng + Special Guests, Alison Goldfrapp, Interpol, Olivia Dean, Beabadoobee, Tinariwen, The Comet Is Coming, Young Fathers, Gabzy.

Tickets: from £28.50, somersethouse.org.uk

Kew The Music

A glorious week-long festival set within the stunning Royal Botanic Gardens, this is perfect for lovers of scenic views, picnics and classic hits.

Where? Royal Botanic Gardens, London

When? July 11-15

Who’s on the line-up? The Human League, Hacienda Classical, Jack Savoretti, Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra

Tickets: from £61.25, kewthemusic.org

Kaleidoscope Festival

(Lloyd Winters)

A relatively new festival, over the last four years Kaleidoscope Festival has built a reputation for being one of London’s best one-day events. With a capacity of 11,000 people, and with dozens of major acts, “London’s highest festival” completely sold out last year, so move fast to get your tickets.

Where? Alexandra Palace Park, London

When? July 15

Who’s on the line-up? Hot Chip, George Fitzgerald, Gaz Coombes, Elvana, Girls of the Internet, Antony Szmierek, Erol Alkan, Raw Silk, Fabio & Grooverider, Heidi, Wookie, Nina Conti, Shaun Keavney & Joe Lycett, Maisie Adam, Rebel Bingo, Tej Dhutia, Das Brass, Knats and many more.

Tickets: Adult general release, £59.15, children (5-15 years) £33.85, under fives, £10.75, family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) £175; alexandrapalace.com

Junction 2

Junction 2 Festival (Luke Dyson)

The popular London festival is back for the first time in four years, following the pandemic and strikes that meant last year’s instalment had to be cancelled. The two-day extravaganza, run by dance promoters LWE, returns to its spiritual home of Boston Manor Park, and with an array of big-name DJs, dancers are ready to get back under the bridge again.

Where? Boston Manor Park, London

When? July 21-22

Who’s playing? Underworld, Jeff Mills, Nina Kraviz, Cirez D (Eric Prdyz), Adam Beyer, Ben UFO, Mall Grab, Charlotte de Witte, Daphni, Helena Hauff, Hunee, Or:la, Enzo Siragusa, Hessle Audio Trio, Midland plus many more

Tickets: Day tickets from £65, weekend tickets from £143 junction2.london

Elrow Town

(Lawrence Jones)

Bringing the fiesta factor to London, Elrow town provides a full Ibiza experience for Londoners in the form of bright and bold staging as well as colourful carnival acts – with a roster of big names in dance music.

Where? Parsloes Park, London

When? July 22

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Tickets: from £69.50, elrowtown.com

51st Festival

(Marc Sethi/51st State Festival)

A one-day festival celebrating the best in dance music, from from classic acts and emerging artists

Where? Copthall Playing Fields, London

When? August 5

Who’s on the line up? Kings of House NYC, Body & Soul, Dimitri from Paris, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Roy Ayers, Norman Jay, Todd Edwards, Grant Nelson, Heartless Crew, Majestic and many more.

Tickets: from £39.98, 51stfestival.com

Peggy Gou presents Pleasure Gardens

Peggy Gou’s Pleasure Gardens has quickly become an annual early August treat for her fans, with a line-up curated by the renowned DJ herself, featuring big names in dance music.

Where? Finsbury Park, London

When? August 6

Who’s on the line-up? Peggy Gou, Special Request, Mumdance, Matisa, DMX Krew, Dukwa, Hiver

Tickets: from £61.85, skiddle.com

Field Day

This one day event has fast become a favourite of dance music fans, with some of the world’s biggest DJs playing at the East London spot.

Where? Victoria Park, London

When? August 19

Who’s on the line-up? Bonobo and Aphex Twin will be headlining. The line up, which hasn’t yet been fully announced, so far includes Arca, Fever Ray, Kelela, Actress, LSDXOXO, SBTRKT and Moderat.

Tickets: from £85, fielddayfestivals.com

Hospitality In The Woods

The world renowned drum & bass events brand comes to London for one day, following its Croatian venture in July.

Where? Beckenham Place Park, London

When? August 19

Who’s on the line-up? Netsky, High Contrast, A.M.C Calibre, Roni Size, DJ Marky, Camo & Krooked, Goddard, LTJ Bukem, Metrik and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £44.25, hospitalityinthewoods.com

All Points East

(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Spreading across two weekends, All Points East takes over Victoria Park in east London, with some of the biggest names in music across multiple genres.

Where? Victoria Park, London

When? August 19-28

Who’s playing? Headliners: Stormzy, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin, Bonobo

Stormzy will be headlining the festival. He announced on Twitter, “This is my only UK show next year. We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”

New York indie rockers The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also be headlining the second weekend of the festival, with stellar support from Girl In Red, Amyl and The Sniffers, Angel Olsen and Black Midi, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets: TBC, allpointseastfestival.com

Eastern Electrics

One of London’s leading dance festivals, Eastern Electrics is a highlight in the calendar of any house and techno music fans, with a line-up packed full of huge names.

Where? Lea Valley Showground, London

When? August 26

Who’s on the line-up? The Martinez Brothers, ARTBAT, Ben Klock, Denis Sulta, Move D, Joris Voorn, Marcel Dettman, Chris Stussy, Crazy P, Mason Collective and many more artists announced.

Tickets: from £35, ra.co

We Are FSTVL

(Giles Smith)

One of London’s biggest dance music festivals, always with a reliably huge line-up of global DJs, makes plans for its 10th birthday.

Where? Damyns Hall Aerodrome, Upminster

When? August 25-27

Who’s on the line-up? Amelie Lens, Andy C, Annie Mac, Apollina, DJ Seinfeld, Eats Everything, Enzo Siragusa, Example, Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, LF System, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Seth Troxler, Skream and many more acts announced.

Tickets: from £150, wearefstvl.com