London Fashion Week SS23: Day 2 Highlights

The second day of London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2023 showcase has played host to a pretty incredible roster of emerging and established designers in some pretty unexpected venues. From Molly Goddard's tulle-clad runway at Seymour Leisure Center to JW Anderson's seedy Soho casino, there's been a definite buzz in the air as day two comes to a close.

Kicking off with Turkish-born Dilara Fındıkoğlu and ending with British Fashion Council's NEWGEN designer Feben, we've rounded up our favorite shows and presentations from day two at LFW.

Read on to find out more about the shows you might have missed ahead of day three.

Dilara Fındıkoğlu

Held in a fittingly-derelict building, Dilara Fındıkoğlu's SS23 showcase was possibly her most intentionally uncomfortable yet. Offering a selection of both menswear and womenswear looks, the collection fused delicate stockings and sheer fabrics with striking PVC and full-frontal nudity. Speaking to Hypebeast about the collection, Fındıkoğlu explained that it was "about my journey through my spiritual and physical freedom," adding that she "wanted to reflect that trapped feeling throughout the whole collection, also in my technique as well. For example, the first look is about innocence and the body, it’s more like I’m getting rid of my childhood traumas and coming out and being free."

Molly Goddard

Everything Molly Goddard touches turns to tulle, and SS23 was no exception. Held in a London leisure center that once housed Vivienne Westwood's SS18 menswear collection, Goddard's offering drew inspiration from the days of red carpets before the internet and designer Charles James. With a relatively tame start to the show, SS23 quickly became more and more dramatic, both through the size of the garments and the amount of models walking at once. "I wanted the staging of the show to feel like a break from relentless scrolling, the experience of watching in person is different to seeing it online—slower, messier, more spacious," Goddard explained in the show notes.

Feben

Almost closing day two, NEWGEN designer Feben saw its guests return to the Old Selfridges Hotel for an eclectic mix of beads and bodies in striking black and red color palettes. Interspersed with blue, pink and yellow prints, the SS23 showcase had texture at its core, with slicked-back hair and diamond-shaped bucket bags making the perfect accessories. Movement was seemingly the theme across all of day two's showcases, with bustling fabrics and flowing silhouettes making a regular appearance on the runways.