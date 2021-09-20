London Fashion Week: New Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries attends Roksanda show

Nadine Dorries attended Roksanda’s London Fashion Week show at the Serpentine Gallery on Monday (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Nadine Dorries spoke about the need to get the fashion industry “back on its feet” as the new culture secretary attended Roksanda’s London Fashion Week show on Monday.

Ms Dorries acknowledged the “tough time” the industry has gone through as she enjoyed the “fabulous” catwalk show at the Serpentine.

The Cabinet secretary, who was wearing a silk midi-dress in Roksanda’s signature retina-searing fuchsia hue, said: “It’s more than a perk [to attend London Fashion Week as part of new job], it’s really about accessibility and sustainability of the fashion industry.

“The fashion industry has gone through a tough time with Covid as has every industry, so it’s about what we can do to help this industry get back on its feet again.”

Ms Dorries, who is a best-selling author, replaced Oliver Dowden as the former junior health minister was promoted to a major cabiner role in last week’s reshuffle.

In one of her first acts in the job, she overturned a decision to grant listed building status to the Dorman Long Tower, a 1955 brutalist concrete coal bunker in Teesside, allowing for its demolition.

Roksanda delivered a spectacularly theatrical SS22 show in the Serpentine Pavillion during Monday morning’s show. Performers twisted and turned dramatically about the stone structure wearing a series of billowing printed silk gowns, Stabilo-hued capes and patchwork oversized suiting.

Read More

UK tech sector raised record-breaking £13.5bn in first half of 2021

Historic tower just handed listed status to be demolished this weekend

Historic tower faces demolition as new Culture Secretary removes listed status