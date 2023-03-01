London’s falcons changed their eating habits during lockdown

Nuray Bulbul
·2 min read
London is home to about 40 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons (PA)
London is home to about 40 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons (PA)

Scientists have discovered that during lockdown London's peregrine falcons were forced to consume more parakeets.

According to King's College London, as pigeons fled urban areas during the Covid epidemic, peregrines had to find substitutes. Researchers came to the conclusion that it was because locals weren't feeding birds bread.

London has about 40 breeding pairs, one of the densest populations of peregrine falcons, which are the world's fastest birds. They are believed to have arrived in UK towns for the first time in the 1990s, drawn by the profusion of pigeons. The increasing number of ring-necked parakeets and pigeons that may be harming native species is something that bird conservation organisations are hoping to address with these birds.

Here is what you need to know about the changed diet of London’s peregrine falcons, according to research by King’s College London.

London falcons’ parakeet diet

Throughout three breeding seasons, the researchers studied peregrine nutrition and reproduction at 31 locations in 27 UK towns using online nest cameras. The first time frame, from March to June 2020, fell during the first Covid-19 lockdown in England. During this time, the diet of peregrine falcons consisted of 35 per cent pigeons, 36 per cent starlings and 18 per cent parakeets. Pigeons constituted roughly half of the falcons' food over the subsequent times that were observed.

Brandon Mak from King’s College London, said: “Peregrine falcons are not fussy eaters and they will eat whatever birds they can find. As pigeons moved away from central London during the lockdown as a result of less food, the peregrines had to find alternative food. Now that the pigeons are back in the city, the peregrine falcons have gone back to primarily eating them.”

The Global Anthropause Raptor Research Network, which examines how lockdowns have affected raptors worldwide, will benefit from the findings of this study.

Latest Stories

  • A baby dropped his bottle in an orangutan’s zoo exhibit. ‘I didn’t expect what happened next,’ says mom.

    One baby's lost bottle is a clever primate's treasure.

  • The coast of Southern California is becoming a hotspot for great white sharks

    Great white sharks are frequently spotted on Southern California beaches alongside surfers and swimmers, but researchers say we can all coexist.

  • Alberta splits wildlife management into hunting, fishing and everything else

    EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative Party government has moved on a proposal to split wildlife management responsibilities in the province, creating a new department of hunting and fishing in the Forestry, Parks and Tourism Ministry. The new branch, according to an internal memo obtained and confirmed by The Canadian Press, will "increase focus and capacity on supporting hunting and fishing as an activity on Crown lands." The memo says the branch will nowgovern allocation of fish and wildli

  • Whales are turning up dead on beaches — and our online shopping addiction is partly to blame

    Nearly two dozen whales have washed up along the Atlantic coast in recent months. Experts say climate change is sending whales into the path of ships.

  • Fisherman spots 'massive' walrus sunning itself in Scotland's Inner Hebrides

    A huge walrus has been spotted sunning itself on Scotland's west coast. Creel fisherman Lorn MacRae saw the Arctic animal basking in the winter sun on Cairn Na Burgh Beag, a small island which is part of the Treshnish Isles in the Inner Hebrides, on Monday. Marine conservation charity, the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT), described the walrus as "massive" after seeing photographs.

  • Bald eagle rescued after being sickened by rat poison

    Wildlife experts are working to save the life of a bald eagle that has been sickened by rat poison in Arlington, Massachusetts. The female bord had been seen nesting with a male at a cemetery. But a few days ago, some people noticed the female eagle was drooping her head and spending a lot of time on the ground, instead of in the trees. A group of wildlife rescuers tried three times Sunday night to capture the eagle, but returned Monday morning, cornered her behind some headstones and grabbed her. “And we saw the male just back and forth, back and forth, looking for his mate. And he ended in a tree right above the car we were in. And it's really sad because we can't tell him, ‘We're going to try and make her better and bring her back to you,’” said Linda Amato, a wildlife rehabilitator. The bald eagle is now at a wildlife hospital on Cape Cod, where preliminary tests confirmed rat poisoning. If the bird can be saved, it will likely take months.

  • Endangered Mexican wolf population makes strides in US

    Endangered Mexican gray wolves are making more strides, as more breeding pairs and pups have been documented since reintroduction efforts began in the southwestern U.S. more than two decades ago, federal wildlife managers said Tuesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the results of its annual survey in New Mexico and Arizona, saying this is the first time the population has topped 200 and the seventh straight year that the numbers have trended upward. In all, at least 241 of the predators were counted, marking a nearly 23% increase over the previous year and a doubling of the population since 2017.

  • Massive snake’s swollen gut ignites debate over what it just swallowed in Australia

    “It’s got to be a big cat or a small dog!”

  • The great rewilding debate – should we be returning eagles and wolves to our national parks?

    I thought I knew my local wildlife reasonably well. But last month, up on the South Downs, I was dumbstruck to see two massive, vulture-sized birds of prey take off from a field, dwarfing a gaggle of rooks as they circled higher over the bare trees.

  • Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

    At this zoo in a central California farming community, the 32-year-old African elephant is key not only to drawing visitors but also to ensuring there are elephants for zoogoers to see in the years to come — a future some animal lovers want to avoid. Over the past year, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been pulled into a growing global debate over the future of elephants in zoos. The zoo in Fresno, while beloved by local residents, has been targeted by animal activists in a report criticizing living conditions for the elephants and in legal actions trying to free them.

  • Saving endangered right whales pits advocates against lobstermen

    Each year pushes the 340 remaining North Atlantic right whales closer to extinction, but lobstermen say protective rules endanger their industry

  • 2 eagle parents took turns getting covered in snow to protect their eggs from the California storm

    Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit organization, is live-streaming two eagles in their nest protecting their eggs in frigid temperatures.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of dreaded Norse sea monster

    The dreaded sea monster “hafgufa” of Norse legend was said to emit an irresistible perfume that lured fish straight into its open mouth, while it lay stationery in the water, like a predatory island.

  • Marwell Zoo without red pandas after death of Mei Mei

    Marwell Zoo says farewell to nine-year-old Mei Mei who died after a week of sickness.

  • Sid the ‘goofy’ bison has the zoomies — and it was caught on camera at South Dakota zoo

    “Being the youngest and only male bison in the herd, zoomies are in his job description — along with annoying the women in the herd.” ​

  • Hundreds of pigeons are dying in California, officials say. What’s killing them?

    Band-tailed pigeons are native to California.

  • In Iran, endangered Asiatic cheetah dies at 10 months old

    Iran's only Asiatic cheetah cub died Tuesday despite days of treatment for kidney failure, local media reported. Pirouz, 10 months old, had been the only survivor of his litter of three endangered Asiatic cheetahs. The semiofficial Tasnim News Agency reported Tuesday that days of treatment had failed to save him.

  • Warmer weather means black bears in SC. Here’s how to keep them from your home as spring returns

    As warmer spring weather begins in South Carolina, black bears will start emerging from their dens, hungry for food. Here are tips to avoid any bear encounters.

  • Parks Canada proceeding with caribou breeding facility

    The green light has been given for Parks Canada to construct a facility to help rejuvenate the herd of mountain caribou in the Tonquin Valley. “This is a really, really exciting opportunity I think for Jasper to lead the way in hopefully reversing some of the latest trends we've been seeing in the biodiversity crisis that you see in the news,” said Dave Argument, Jasper National Park's resource conservation manager. These iconic animals have existed on this landscape for at least 1,300 years but

  • Diver Has Close Encounter with Great White Shark

    A diver got up close and personal with a great white shark whilst swimming off a boat in Mossel Bay, South Africa.Footage shared to social media by @WhiteSharkOcean shows a detailed view of the shark’s teeth and gills as it swims past the camera.White Shark Ocean is a group of self-described “shark enthusiasts” who aim to “create immersive shark experiences that give people a glimpse into the incredible lives beneath the surface.” Credit: @WhiteSharkOcean via Storyful