London ‘facing Tier 3 before Christmas’ as data shows rates are up in 21 boroughs
Londoners might be facing Tier Three lockdown restrictions just a week before Christmas as data shows infections are up in two thirds of the capital’s boroughs.
The latest Public Health England data shows infection rates are rising in the capital, with cases per person up by half in certain areas of the city.
Some officials are reportedly now voicing concern about London. Rates in some areas were rising even before lockdown was lifted on December 2 - and before Londoners enjoyed the first weekend of slightly eased measures.
Government officials are set to meet on December 16 to review tiers across the country - just over a week before Christmas Day.
Public Health England data shows that 20 of London's boroughs have infection rates higher than the England average, and 21 boroughs have rates that rose in the seven days up to December 2.
The data shows in Haringey, positive results surged by 47 per cent in the same week.
Bromley saw its infection rate rise by 40 per cent in the last week of lockdown.
Spikes of 25 per cent or more were recorded in Bexley, Hackney, Harrow, Kingston and Merton.
It comes as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned putting London into Tier Three would be “catastrophic.”
Speaking to Sky News today, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “If London were to go into Tier Three it would be catastrophic to those industries already really crippling under the Covid pandemic.
“That could mean many shops going bust, many bars, pubs and restaurants going bust.
“We're keen to make sure we stay in Tier Two. Tier Two, as well, has got many challenges for us but it's really important that London has continued to make the huge sacrifices they've done.
“Nobody wants London to go into Tier Three or even the country to go into a further, third, national lockdown.”
Concerns about the city of nine million people, come as infection rates across the country begin to rise again, with 14,718 more cases confirmed today.
Last week, Professor Kevin Fenton, London director for Public Health England, urged people to stick to social distancing and self-isolation rules and warned of looming Tier Three restrictions.
As we begin rolling-out the first #coronavirus vaccine tomorrow across the UK, I want to thank everyone working tirelessly on this
We are not there yet but there is light at the end of the tunnel 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fDoRRjvJeu
— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 7, 2020
Prof Fenton told The Standard: “The promising reductions we had begun to see with the recent national restrictions across the capital have shown signs of slowing in recent days - a stark reminder of just how delicate our situation is.
“If we want to avoid being placed into Tier 3, it is vital we keep transmission down.”
However, NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said Tuesday, when the vaccine begins to be rolled out across the country, could mark “a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus”.
In Tier Three rules, which are currently applied across most of the Midlands and the North, as well as Kent and Bristol, people are not allowed to socialise indoors or in enclosed gardens with anyone from another household and restaurants and cafés must close.