London exodus pushes demand for primary school places to record low

Primary school

London primary school demand has fallen to a record low as families move out of the capital and the birth rate declines.

The number of children seeking a place at a primary school in London in September fell to 87,277 - a decline of 15 per cent since 2014, when there were 102,463 applications.

The findings come after hundreds of thousands of families across England found out on Monday which primary school their child will be joining this September, on what is commonly known as National Offer Day.

In London, almost 89 per cent of pupils who applied to start at a primary school in the capital this autumn received an offer from their first preference, compared with just under 88 per cent last year.

Local authorities in London said that the drop in demand for places has been driven by families leaving the capital to find more affordable housing, or moving amid a shift to home-working triggered by the pandemic.

London Councils, which represents 32 boroughs in the capital, also cited a decline in the London birth rate, which fell by 17 per cent in London between 2012 and 2021.

Applications to London primaries fell sharply during the pandemic, and have dropped by a further almost three per cent since 2022.

Schools will be forced to drop the number of forms in a year group, as well as introduce mixed-age classes and shared head teachers in some areas, warned the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Geoff Barton, general secretary of ASCL, said: “The primary school pupil population in England is expected to fall by a further 600,000 by 2030.

“This is a massive challenge, and primary schools and trusts are planning how to adjust to these falling numbers in the context of very tight per-pupil funding, which means that schools can quickly become financially unsustainable.

“It is likely we will see more primaries moving from two-form entry to one-form entry, with smaller schools introducing mixed-age classes, and other measures such as shared head teachers in order to reduce costs.

Story continues

“The Government must raise the level of per-pupil funding to safeguard school sustainability.”

Outside of London, just 23 of 114 education authorities have seen faster declines in primary applications between 2014 and 2022, - including Brighton, Dorset, Nottingham, York, Blackpool, Reading, Coventry and Bradford.

Areas where demand has increased since the pandemic include Central Bedfordshire, where house prices are more affordable than London but it is possible to commute to the city by train.

On Monday an initial survey suggested that across England, more children gained places at their first choice of primary school in a number of areas.

Early findings from a PA news agency survey showed that 20 of 35 councils that provided comparable data recorded a rise in the proportion of children securing their preferred school compared with 2022.

Meanwhile, 14 councils reported a decline in the proportion of families securing their top choice, and one council reported no change.

Among the areas where high proportions of pupils have obtained their first preference are Stockton-on-Tees, in County Durham, and Calderdale, in West Yorkshire, where 98 per cent were offered their first pick in both areas.

But in Wokingham, in Berkshire, and Sefton, in Merseyside, only 89 per cent of children got their first preference.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We have created almost 1.2 million places since 2010, the largest increase in school capacity in at least two generations, and work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in the country and support the long-term viability of their schools.”