London Eurovision fans party in the park for final

Meanwhile some fans went all out, injecting sparkly style into the crowds

Music fans turned out in droves to get into the patriotic spirit at the official Eurovision London fan zone.

Crowds put on face paint and partied at the event on Saturday in Battersea Park, south-west London, while millions watched the finale around the world.

More than 100 free tickets were given away to Ukrainians living in the borough, giving them a chance to support last year's winners.

Locations in the capital were also lit up in yellow and blue for the night.

As part of the event, which was sponsored by the Mayor of London and Greater London Authority, people could enjoy food and drink from nearby stalls and even have their faces painted with their country's colours.

The crowds got on their feet to dance and sing along to songs as the night progressed

People showed up to cheer on contestants by matching their clothes with the costume colours, including these three Finland fans

Excited UK supporters geared up to watch Mae Muller's performance at the end of the grand final

Among the landmarks lit up for the final were Nelson's Column, City Hall, and the London Eye - which featured both the UK and Ukraine's national colours.

