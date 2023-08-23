London Emissions Test: is this the last ULEZ loophole?

AFP

When a man is tired of London, he really is tired of London, as Dr Samuel Johnson didn’t observe. But from August 29 there’s even more reason to find London wearisome and expensive, especially if you drive an older car, or ride an older motorcycle.

After the courts rejected an appeal in July bought by the boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon, and Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected calls from Labour leader Keir Starmer to re-examine his strategy, it is now a racing cert that Transport for London (TfL), the local government body responsible for transport across all 33 London boroughs, will expand the capital’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) to cover a large proportion of the land and estimated near 13 million population within the perimeter of M25.

From Enfield in the North to Surrey in the South, and from Havering in the East to Heathrow airport in the West, 2,750 automatic number plate recognition cameras will monitor and enforce the zone, and if you drive or ride an older motor vehicle, you’ll have to pay £12.50 a day for the privilege, or face a £160 penalty charge.

Exceptions to the charge are few and far between, and even the recently-expanded scrappage scheme offering grants of up to £2,000 are meagre compared to the cost of a replacement compliant vehicle. Besides, even with the new £50 million grant diverted from the public purse into the scheme taking the total to £160 million, according to the RAC Foundation, there are over 700,000 non-compliant vehicles in the new expanded zone, which makes for a total grant liability of nearly £1.4 billion.

Feelings are running high about the ULEZ expansion, with drivers and riders incensed by what’s been dubbed an unfair and regressive tax, but Mayor Kahn is unmoved even though he admits that he used to commute to central London every day in a Land Rover.

“Expanding the ULEZ to the whole of London was a difficult decision,” he said recently, “and not one I took lightly – but it’s a decision I remain committed to seeing through. I’m not prepared to step back, delay or water down vital green policies like ULEZ.”

Story continues

Going down the loophole

There is, however, a little-known loophole that has been offered to riders of older motorcycles, which is set to become a popular, if pricey way of keeping a much-loved machine on the road without Draconian penalty. It also raises a lot of questions about the actions of TfL in setting and enforcing its emissions limits.

This loophole exists around the fact that only a few motorcycle makers tested their machines’ emissions standards before Euro 1 was introduced in 1999 requiring emissions of hydrocarbons (HC) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) to be no more than 3.3g/km, or when the 2002 Euro 2 regulations were introduced which tightened that figure to 1.3g/km. The reason for that, is that most motorcycles are far cleaner than even the 2006 Euro 3 threshold of 0.55g/km. Yet as Tony Campbell, chief executive of the Motor Cycle Industry Association (MCIA) explains, when negotiations with TfL were taking place over the introduction of the first passenger vehicle ULEZ scheme in 2019: “we made it clear to them that if they adopted the 2006 Euro 3 standard, there would be issues with clean machines that weren’t tested to that standard; it would be quite unfair.”

The MCIA and other two-wheel lobby groups, the Motorcycle Action Group (MAG) and the British Motorcycle Federation (BMF) didn’t think motorcycles should be charged at all, with Julie Spering, MAG executive officer, saying that “we’re still not very happy with the scheme, since we’re part of the solution.” Yet it was clear that TfL weren’t going to budge, and old motorcycles would have to clean up or pay up.

In mitigation, TfL eventually conceded the point that some motorcycles might pass its NOx emissions threshold of 0.15g/km and offered to accept a manufacturer’s certificate of conformity which showed the machine complied with that standard or, if that couldn’t be produced, undergo a test.

This is The Motorcycle Emission Test, which consists of a 20-minute drive test of the machine, strapped to a dynamic rolling-road with its exhaust gases measured over a series of idling, steady-state running and acceleration up to 80mph.

It costs £175 and there are five authorised centres in London, which have invested in the equipment and trained staff to conduct the test. TfL determined the price of the test and those who are allowed to perform it, although the transport body hasn’t exactly advertised its availability, which allows compliant machines to keep running freely in the expanded zone.

Despite that, word is leaking out...

Phones in meltdown

“My phone hasn’t stopped since the High Court decision came out,” says Michelle Glasscock, manager of one of the authorised bike testers, The Test Centre in Deptford. “Before the High Court case we were doing five tests a day, now we’re doing double that and growing. But there’s not a lot of knowledge out there, so people want to know if it’s worth doing and whether their machine will have a chance of passing.”

And not all these people are so-called leisure bikers, Michelle tells of many customers who rely on their motorcycles for daily transport, one in particular who was taking his wife to a central London hospital for cancer appointments. “He was 80 years old,” she says. “He didn’t have a car, this was their only transport, he was in pieces...”

Ian Wills, owner of the Test Centre, has offered a ‘no pass, no fee’ service, and since The Test Centre doesn’t offer workshop facilities and therefore can’t do remedial action, it claims it is independent of any test results.

From a railway arch next door, I can hear my own 2001 Honda VFR 800i being strapped to the Dyna Pro Dynamometers test unit. Nervous? You bet I am. My 22-year-old machine is well maintained and has a low mileage, but this isn’t the easiest of tests and nothing is certain.

andrew on his motorbike

Suzi Dent, managing director of Basingstoke-based Dyna Pro Dynamometers, explains that the test comprises hand-picked parts of a UN driving test, using parts one and two, but not discriminating between engine size as the UN part three test does, and also conducted at the lower speeds that are more typical of London motoring.

“We combined the two parts [of the UN test] with periods of idling and up and down [gear] shifting. It would also test for carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons, but TfL only wanted to test for NOx. The result is a good, repeatable and robust test at the sort of speeds you’ll see in the capital, though whether the roll-out of the scheme to the edges of the M25 will change that remains to be seen.”

While TfL wanted the equipment supplied from California, it didn’t take long for it to realise that the expertise existed closer to home.

“Ian was determined to build the equipment himself in Britain,” says Michelle, explaining how Dent’s firm, which builds emissions testing equipment for Norton Motorcycles among others, became involved.

The entire package has cost The Test Centre over £50,000, so it’s no mean investment. In general, bikers look after their machines well and the pass rate is comfortably over 60 per cent, but some machines do have problems (Harley-Davidsons, for example) and they direct owners to a network of specialists who can fit aftermarket exhaust catalysts to allow these machines to get emissions below the TfL NOx threshold.

A pass but lots of questions

My machine passes and I breathe a sigh of relief. It’s nice to know that I can ride in the expanded ULEZ zone without penalty and I - like many - appreciate the dispensation, but this entire emissions scheme raises more questions than it answers.

Yes, it’s a complicated business but, in the main, cars and motorcycles are judged by their compliance with EU emissions standards: pre-Euro 6 diesel cars, pre-Euro 4 petrol cars and pre-Euro 3 motorcycles, and the devil is in the detail. As we’ve seen, Euro exhaust emission tests were never devised to provide a basis for vehicle bans or emission-zone charging, and they were applied to different versions of the same models in different years.

In the end, clean air might have rightly trumped our right to travel freely as set out in the Magna Carta, but that doesn’t mean city fathers should make things even more confusing to travellers arriving in their cities. And while few will avail themselves of this expensive motorcycle emissions test, surely it begs the question why clean-air zone requirements aren’t standard across the UK’s clean zones? As it stands, the current clean-air standards are like the days of different gauge railways, or Europe’s different electric plugs and voltages, and it didn’t have to be this way.

We asked Birmingham City Council about whether it had talked to TfL about a common standard and it sent the following comment: “the Clean Air Zone framework used by Birmingham City Council and a number of local authorities to determine the design and operation of these types of schemes is set by the Government. This includes the emissions standards that various categories of vehicles need to comply with in order to be classed as ‘compliant’ or ‘non-compliant’. The way to check compliance is through the Government’s online vehicle compliance checker, which can be found at: www.gov.uk/clean-air-zones.”

But not for London, it appears, which has applied its own set of ULEZ rules and exemptions, and its own bespoke emissions test, which bears no relation to a Government and EU recognised test that it applies elsewhere in its regulations.

Our enquiry to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) revealed that there is no way of showing whether a motorcycle (or car) has passed an emissions test such as TfL’s London-based test. “Once a vehicle’s V5C identity document is issued, it’s set in stone,” said a spokesperson; so there’s no way of centrally showing a vehicle has passed the test.

The DVLA also added (rather tartly): “It is for the Mayor of London to justify his decision to expand the ULEZ. At a time when the Government is doing everything it can to support people with the cost of living, it is for the Mayor to explain why he thinks it is fair to charge those with non-compliant vehicles £12.50 every time they drive. The Government has already provided TfL with £6bn in funding support since 2020, including almost £102m for projects specifically targeted at helping to tackle pollution.”

So why did TfL devise this bespoke test for its own ULEZ area without conferring with the other clean-air zones in the UK? Why didn’t it apply the same emissions test to potentially compliant motor cars as well as motorcycles? Why did it apply the charge to motorcycles in the first place when not one of the other clean-air areas (or those proposed) in Birmingham, Bristol, Oxford, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Bath and Edinburgh has seen fit to follow suit?

We asked TfL these questions and received the following answers: “if a driver believes that a non-compliant vehicle meets the ULEZ standard, they should contact TfL and provide us with a copy of the vehicle’s V5C or non-UK equivalent and a letter from the vehicle manufacturer’s homologation department stating the vehicle’s Euro standard or a conformity certificate.

“Despite discussions with several facilities it has not, to date, been viable to create a testing scheme for cars similar to that which exists for motorcycles.

“TfL has previously provided its experience and advice to national Government and would be willing to do so again in order to provide any assistance that may be required. We would be in favour of any national system that makes emissions testing easier.”

Judge for yourself whether this means TfL might offer the same emissions test facility to cars. It’s not a definite refusal, but I wouldn’t hold your lungful of clean air - even if your non-compliant car is producing cleaner air than other, younger vehicles which won’t be charged to enter the new ULEZ zone.