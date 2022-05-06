London elections 2022: Labour holds Waltham Forest with 47 seats

Matt Watts
·1 min read
Labour has held onto Waltham Forest with 47 seats.

Labour gained two seats while the Conservatives lost two—13 Tory councillors were elected to Waltham Forest council this time.

Find our coverage leading up to the election results below.

Key Issues

Cost of living and housing are key issues for voters. A lack of social housing and affordable homes affects many. The Conservative Party will be hoping national issues such as the Partygate scandal will not affect their vote.

Details

Since its formation in the 1960s Waltham Forest has been largely under Labour control, though there have been times when there has been no overall control for one party on the council. There has been a single Conservative administration from 1968 to 1971.

Labour have been in control of the town hall since 2010.

Labour increased their number of seats in the last election in 2018 winning two seats from the Conservatives.

Currently there are 46 Labour ward councillors and 14 Tory ward councillors.

Grace Williams is the leader of the council, having been elected by the Labour group in 2021.

Read more: Follow the Standard&#x002019;s coverage of the 2022 local elections (ES)
Demographics

Waltham Forest is home to an estimated 276,940 residents as of mid-2020. The median age of residents is 35.6 years compared to the England average of 40.2 years.

The borough is one of the most diverse areas in the country. An estimated 53% of residents are from a minority ethnic background.

The top five languages spoken locally other than English are Urdu, Polish, Romanian, Turkish and Lithuanian.

Waltham Forest was ranked 82nd most deprived borough nationally according to the 2019 Index of Multiple Deprivation.

