London elections 2022: Labour retains control of Hammersmith and Fulham with 40 seats

Joe Talora
·4 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Labour has retained control of Hammersmith and Fulham with 40 seats, while the Conservatives won 10.

It was thought that issues such as the Hammersmith Bridge fiasco and poor housing conditions could tip the balance in favour of the Tories in certain wards, but the Tories ended up winning one less seat than in 2018.

Follow all the latest results LIVE here

Find our coverage leading up to the election results below.

Key Issues

The furore surrounding the closure of Hammersmith Bridge is likely to still be fresh in voters’ minds with just days to go until they head to the polls.

The bridge, which is owned by Hammersmith and Fulham Council, was first closed to motor vehicles in 2019 due to safety concerns after the council failed to come to an agreement with the Government over funding for refurbishments.

The closure has caused anger locally, with journey times increasing and congestion worsened in other areas.

When cracks were discovered in the bridge’s pedestals in August 2020, the bridge was shut entirely, with pedestrians and cyclists no longer able to use it. It was reopened to pedestrians and cyclists almost one year later following safety inspections.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has been locked in a battle with the Government and TfL over who should foot the bill for the repairs to the bridge, which are estimated to cost £141 million.

In March, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the Department for Transport would pay a third of the repair costs.

Social housing and poor housing conditions are also likely to be high on the agenda, after a report earlier this year named Hammersmith and Fulham Council as the worst social landlord in the country with regards to damp and mould in its housing stock.

The Conservative opposition on the council has seized on the opportunity, and the party’s candidates will likely be campaigning on the issue ahead of May 5.

(ES)
(ES)

Details

Control of Hammersmith and Fulham Council has alternated between Labour and the Conservatives since the first local elections in the borough in 1964.

Labour enjoyed a period of domination in the borough for two decades between 1986 and 2006 before the Tories went on to win consecutive elections.

Labour regained power in the borough in 2014 and have held a majority since.

Last time voters headed to the polls for local elections, in 2018, Labour strengthened its majority on Hammersmith and Fulham Council, winning nine seats from the Conservatives with 54.3 per cent of the popular vote – an increase of 8.1 per cent on 2014.

Overall, Labour won 35 of the council’s 46 seats in 2018, while the Conservatives won the remaining 11. The Conservatives saw their share of the vote slashed by 7.4 per cent compared to 2014.

Turnout in 2018 was 39 per cent, one per cent greater than it was in 2014.

Following the findings of the Local Government Boundary Commission, Hammersmith and Fulham will be divided into 21 wards from this year’s elections, with the number of seats on the council increasing from 46 to 50.

A by-election was held in the Fulham Broadway ward of the borough in September 2019 following the resignation of Labour councillor Alan De’Ath.

Labour won the by-election and retained the seat, but the Liberal Democrats came second with a surge in support that saw their vote share increase by 21.6 per cent. The Conservatives saw a 10.4 per cent swing against them while Labour suffered an 11.3 per cent swing.

Another by-election was held in September 2021, following the death of long-serving Labour councillor Colin Aherne, who had represented the Wormholt and White City ward since 1986. Labour retained the seat with a secure majority.

In February 2022, Hammersmith and Fulham Council agreed to freeze council tax for the 2022/23 financial year, making it one of only two councils in London to do so.

Demographics

According to estimates from 2018, Hammersmith and Fulham is home to a population of around 185,004 people. The population was recorded as 182,493 during the 2011 Census.

The 2011 Census found that 44.9 per cent of the borough’s population was made up of white British residents, while people from other white backgrounds made up 19.7 per cent.

The largest minority ethnic group in the borough as of 2011 was the black African community, which accounted for 5.7 per cent of the borough’s population. People from black Caribbean backgrounds made up 3.8 per cent.

Residents of Asian or British Asian heritage made up a combined 9.5 per cent of Hammersmith and Fulham’s population in 2011.

In terms of the borough’s age profile, 68.5 per cent of residents are aged between 18 and 64 while those aged 17 and under account for 20.2 per cent of the borough’s population. Over-65s represent 11.3 per cent.

With a poverty rate of 31 per cent and a child poverty rate of 34 per cent, Hammersmith and Fulham is deemed average in terms of deprivation. The unemployment rate in the borough is around 5.9 per cent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa