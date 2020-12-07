London’s economy expected to suffer £44 billion hit due to Covid

The capital’s economy is expected to shrink by 9.5 per cent this year but grow by 6.2 per cent next year (PA)

London’s economy is expected to suffer a £44 billion hit due to Covid and take until the summer of 2022 before it bounces back, experts said today.

They said the capital’s economy, which is worth about £460 billion, is expected to shrink by 9.5 per cent this year but grow by 6.2 per cent next year and 6.9 per cent in 2022.

A new report from the GLA Economics unit at City Hall said there would be a 1.1 per cent reduction in jobs this year and a 4.6 per cent drop next year, followed by a three per cent recovery in 2022.

This prompted calls from Mayor Sadiq Khan for the Government to extend the business rates “holiday” and abandon plans to impose a “tourist tax” by scrapping the VAT exemption for foreign shoppers.

London’s unemployment rate has risen from 4.3 per cent at the end of last year to six per cent up to September, but there are fears the statistics are failing to show the full impact of the pandemic.

Key sectors such as culture, leisure, retail and hospitality have been badly hit by the lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.

But sectors such as financial services, real estate, professional & technical activities and information & communications have been hit less severely, with more workers being able to work from home.

Today’s report says the arrival of a vaccine and the election of Joe Biden as US President, which should lead to more collaboration with Europe, offered hope – but fears remained about a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Khan said he feared that 350,000 Londoners could lose their jobs next year, which would be the largest fall in employment in more than two decades.

He urged Londoners to support the capital’s high streets and hospitality venues in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Khan said: "We had hugely positive news about the Covid-19 vaccine last week, but this data shows the devastation this pandemic has and could yet cause without more government support.

“Many businesses are still in danger of closing and many thousands of jobs are still at risk over the next few years.”

Richard Burge, chief executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “A huge loss of both tourist and commuter revenue has seen central London’s businesses hit harder than elsewhere in the country from Covid-19.

“The consequence is London having the most job losses of any region due to Covid-19. London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Central London Alliance, are calling on the Government to provide targeted support to central London to allow the UK’s economic engine to drive the nation’s recovery.”

Jasmine Whitbread, chief executive of lobby group London First, said: “The Government must stand ready to support those firms that cannot trade normally, particularly in culture, leisure, retail and hospitality.

“Extending business rates relief through 2021 and restoring VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors will help firms most in need. We also need a clear and unambiguous message on the safety of public transport, so the job of kick starting the economy can begin again.”

Shaun Bailey, the Tory mayoral candidate, said the West End had been “destroyed” by the £15 congestion charge and accused Mr Khan of “flip-flopping” on curfews and lockdowns.

He said: “Sadiq Khan promised he'd be the 'most pro-business Mayor ever' but the fact is under his leadership our businesses have suffered more than ever."

