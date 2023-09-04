London Duathlon 2023: Results and where you can race next in the capital

(Limelight Sports)

The sun shone as 4,000 people pounded pavements for one of the most stunning races in London this past Sunday (September 3) — the world’s largest duathlon.

The run, bike, run event — and one of the UK’s only closed-roads duathlons, the London Duathlon — returned to Richmond Park, with the weather making a special appearance for the big day, bringing out supporters in droves.

The running and cycling event is one of the most popular races of the capital’s sporting calendar and a must for regular Richmond riders who fancy a rare day cycling along the leafy roads and trails when the whole park is closed to vehicles.

There were three distance options on offer: a half duathlon (5km run, 22km bike, 5km run), a full duathlon (10km run, 44km bike, 5km run), and an ultra duathlon (20km run, 77km bike, 10km run) — plus an increasingly popular relay option if you wanted to take part with friends or family (10km run, 44km bike, 5km run).

What were the top results in the London Duathlon 2023? See the ultra-duathlon standings below.

The full list of results can be seen on the official website.

Ultra Duathlon results

1 Alexander Slaughter 6025 M25-29 04:25:31 2 Richard Platt 6101 M45-49 04:53:00 3 Neil Williamson 6074 M30-34 04:53:10 4 Lewis Ball 6037 M30-34 04:53:18 5 Dariusz Krawczuk 6109 M35-39 04:53:49 6 Peter Howgego 6091 M40-44 04:55:39 7 Tim Hamer 6097 M30-34 04:56:55 8 David Palmer 6032 M50-54 04:57:33 9 Michael Devile 6106 M45-49 04:59:23 10 Matt Beevor 6096 M25-29 04:59:35

Upcoming London race events

For those looking to book a place for the Limelight Sports Club event at Richmond Park next year, there is a sale today (September 4), with entry tickets £36. Normal prices are £36.67 to £89. Visit the official site to book your entry.

