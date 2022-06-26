London drivers to be hit with £160 fine for entering cycle lanes

It is hoped that the fines will improve cyclist safety and boost cyclist numbers (Transport for London)

London drivers could be hit with a £160 fine for veering into cycle lanes under new rules coming into force on Monday.

Transport for London (TfL) could issue hefty fines for motorists caught within or across cycle lanes marked by a solid white line.

First offenders will receive a warning letter rather than a fine for the first six months of the scheme.

TfL, which is chaired by Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, will use its CCTV network to enforce car-free cycle lanes on key roads.

The cost of the fine will be £160 at full price but reduced by 50 per cent to £80 if paid within 14 days.

“From 27 June 2022, we may issue a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) to drivers…if you drive over the white line of a cycle lane when not permitted [or] if you stop or park in a cycle lane when not permitted,” TfL’s website states.

“The new enforcement powers will help protect designated space for cyclists and make the capital’s roads more attractive for Londoners to cycle on, helping to build on the huge increases in cycling seen in the capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” TfL said.

TfL spokesperson Siwan Hayward said the new fines will help to encourage “a green and sustainable future for London” by making walking and cycling more accessible and safe.

She said: “Protecting designated space for cyclists is essential in keeping them safe and improving confidence to cycle.

“We want to ensure a green and sustainable future for London, and to do this we must continue to make walking and cycling round our city safe and accessible to all Londoners.”