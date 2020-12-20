London dog owner fights to return pet mistaken for stray and then rehomed

Walter Bocchetti with dog Nennella (Walter Bocchetti)

A London dog owner is fighting to get his beloved pet dog returned after she was wrongly rehomed.

Italian-born chef Walter Bocchetti says his beloved dog, Nennella, was mistaken for a stray and rehomed.

The dog - a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier - went missing while staying with Bocchetti's friend living in Enfield in September. The dog, who was not microchipped and was not wearing a collar, jumped a wall and escaped. She was then picked up by a dog warden working for Haringey Council.

After seven days, the amount of time required by law for the council to keep the dog in case an owner comes forward, Nennella was handed her over to the All Dogs Matter animal rescue charity - who rehomed the animal after several weeks.

The chef with his dog Walter Bocchetti

Meanwhile, Bocchetti, 39, had launched an online and physical search for his beloved hound - unaware what had happened to her. He even approached David Lammy MP to appeal for his help.

Through the Bring Nennella Home Facebook group, he worked out what had happened to Nennella. He is now planning legal action to get his pet home through the civil court – a fight which could cost thousands of pounds.

Through the social media account, he has raised £4,000 to help in his bid.

The dog owner has been working with campaign group Bring Your Pet Home who help owners find lost animals.

He said: “Nobody involved really cares, like it’s just a dog. But she’s not, I got her soon after my brother died, she is my world.”

A statement by Haringey Council about the case reads: “We and our contractor take this matter extremely seriously and understand that this is an emotive issue.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that we respond to reports of stray dogs in the borough, so that we can collect and care for them in the best possible manner. When we are able to locate dog owners, we take active measures to ensure that they are successfully reunited.

“Our options are limited when a dog has no identification and unfortunately on this occasion there was no tag or microchip that would have given us the opportunity to return the dog to its owner. This is always our aim.

“We can confirm Nennella was rehomed to another family after a period of seven days. Similar to many other councils this is our usual practice and we work closely with registered dog charities to ensure that dogs are rehomed safely.

Nennella as a puppy Walter Bocchetti

“We sympathise completely and understand the distress this may have caused. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to return Nennella to her previous owner, but we continue to explore available avenues open to us.”

All Dogs Matter also released a lengthy statement on Nennella.

It reads: “Dealing with stray dogs is regulated by law and local councils have for over 30 years been responsible for them. Where a council takes in a stray dog, they must first and foremost contact the registered owner if there is one and send out a section 149 notice to the registered address.

"If the dog is microchipped the dog can be returned to its legal owner but when there is no way of contacting a dog’s owner and that owner does not come forward after seven days the council is at liberty to pass the dog on to a contracted rescue centre where they will find them a new home.

“In Nennella’s case [...] After seven days Nennella was passed to our charity for rehoming. She remained on our website and in our care for a number of weeks before we matched her with a suitable forever home.

“We have been made aware that a group wants to challenge the law that applies to strays, after raising significant funds, and has arbitrarily chosen Nennella’s rehoming as a test case resulting in All Dogs Matter now possibly facing being joined in a court case despite having acted completely legally.

“We urge the public to always microchip their dogs, tag them and keep their details up to date to ensure that if their dog goes missing they can be much more easily located and reunited.”