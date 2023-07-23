London Diamond League 2023: Zharnel Hughes breaks British 200m record

Zharnel Hughes broke the 30-year British 200m record by clocking 19.73 seconds in front of a sell-out 50,000 crowd at the London Diamond League.

The 28-year-old took 0.21 secs off the previous mark of 19.94, set by John Regis at the 1993 World Championships.

The record time saw Hughes take third, with American world 200m champion Noah Lyles winning in 19.47 secs.

It is the second long-standing national mark Hughes has broken this season, having smashed the 100m record in June.

Hughes, who ran 9.83 secs in New York to better Linford Christie's time in 1993, previously ran 19.77 with an illegal wind speed to claim the UK 200m title in Manchester earlier this month.

Zharnel Hughes will aim to win a first global title in Budapest in August

Dina Asher-Smith ran a 100m season's best of 10.85 secs to place second behind Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

That put her ahead of Jamaica's world 200m champion Shericka Jackson, with Britain's Daryll Neita taking fourth in 10.96 secs.

However, Keely Hodgkinson withdrew before the women's 800m as a precaution because she was feeling unwell.

The 21-year-old Briton had been excited to compete at the London Stadium for the first time but will now focus her attention on next month's World Championships in Budapest and the chance to achieve the gold she missed out on by 0.08 seconds last year.

Hughes delivers on brilliant day of athletics

Hughes, 28, predicted his 100m British record, writing it down in his notebook on the morning of the race.

While he would not commit to targeting the 200m mark on Sunday - despite Lyles' insistence during the pre-event news conference that the time was within reach - a captivated home crowd celebrated with the Briton as his time appeared on the big screen.

Hughes, born in Anguilla and living in Jamaica, uses a vision board at home to map out his goals.

He recently told BBC Sport he has another 100m time written down, which he hopes to achieve at the World Championships, and this performance will leave him full of confidence as his full attention turns to Budapest.

Lyles, who will target an ambitious trio of world golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay next month, showed he remains the man to beat over the longer sprint as he held off Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

