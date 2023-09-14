Comment: ‘London design has the power to shape the future and solve today’s biggest issues — from AI to Brexit’

INTO SIGHT by Sony Design at LDF 2022 (Ed Reeve)

Design is about far more than aesthetics — designers have the power to make choices that have far-reaching consequences, from the materials they work with to how they work.

In doing so they shape our homes, city and lives. Designers are the problem-solvers of the 21st century and must tackle the most critical issues in London head on.

And yet, the discipline stands at a crossroads, facing challenges from some of the biggest issues of the day, among them Brexit, artificial intelligence and sustainability.

As the director of London Design Festival, which starts on Saturday and runs until September 24, I have had a front-row seat to the profound transformation of our city’s design scene over the past generation.

Ben Evans says design is evolving, and its role in our lives is more important than ever (Handout)

AI is a tool for creative communities

Once unimaginable advances in technology continue at pace. Recent debates around AI have been largely based on fear. It is a revolution as seismic as the industrial one. But it must be seen as a more sophisticated collaborator, not a competitor. It is a tool for creative people and should be embraced by the design community.

Designers are innovators and should not be fearful of change. We are seeing the first AI projects filter into the festival. Studio Snoop’s Tilly2 is the first AI collaborating with designers and artisans, using technology to create new ways of sustainable design to create buildings, interior spaces and objects that not only meet our needs but contribute to a better world.

Advances in tech

Beyond AI, the metaverse is an uncharted territory, offering augmented dimensions to our lives. Apple Vision Pro, the brand’s AR glasses, are just the start and designers are the translators who make these intricate technologies accessible and enjoyable. Some of the greatest design minds graduating from the UK’s education system are now leaders in tech, delivering the devices and software that shape our everyday interactions.

If we want the future to be similarly filled with these individuals with problem-solving skills it is imperative that we nurture a greater number of people with this skillset. UK students receive arguably one of the best educations in the world, which will equip them with an essential set of skills necessary to navigate the challenges of the 21st century.

Story continues

Swivel: Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis’s rotating chairs — an installation in St Giles Square for LDF 2022 (Ed Reeve)

Widening the pool of design brains

However, it’s even more crucial to consider initiatives that bridge accessibility gaps. There needs to be more design studios creating apprenticeships for young people, ensuring a career in design becomes attainable for those who may not have the means to pursue degrees.

Since 2019, collectives like Power Out of Restriction are working with young people to help them upskill in creative endeavours — developing community-led projects that seek to give them more say in the planning outcomes of their locales.

Initiatives like Design Ventura, the Design Museum’s flagship education programme, challenges students to design a new product for their shop working alongside professional teams. It provides an opportunity for students to develop design thinking, creative and business capabilities and employability skills.

This expansion of opportunities not only diversifies the talent pool but also empowers aspiring designers with alternative pathways to gain skills, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant design community.

A wider pool of design brains is also essential to tackle one of the biggest challenges of our era: sustainability. Changing consumer behaviour and attitudes have made brands rethink production and designers are finally in the boardroom leading the charge.

Meaningful steps towards sustainability

While recycling rates are on the rise, we are acutely aware of the long road ahead towards a circular economy.

The festival has embarked on a campaign with the systems software company SAP to promote best practices in sustainability to the design community. If adopted, designers can make an even bigger difference by helping companies and users take meaningful steps toward a sustainable future.

Key challenges

Brexit has added complexity to this landscape. In an era where collaboration and access to larger marketplaces are key, we find ourselves questioning the wisdom of removing ourselves from one of the biggest economic blocs. Global corporations and investments in research and development are often centred on these larger trading blocks, making the decision to step away from such an ecosystem a challenging one.

London’s design and creative sector is at a pivotal juncture, with both challenges and opportunities. Designers wield the power to shape a future that is sustainable, tech-savvy and improves ways of living, working and traversing the city.

The potential for positive change is immense. Design is evolving; its role in our lives is more important than ever.