London Design Festival 2021: the artists and free installations to check out as part of the capital’s biggest ever design celebration

London Design Festival is back with a (beautifully curated) bang for 2021 and from 18-26 September the city will be buzzing with hundreds of outdoor installations and exhibitions.

Returning for its 19th edition, LDF’s mission this year? To bring people together in a celebration of design as London continues to reopen.

Creative and cultural events are happening all over the capital, just a short walking distance from each other, in what the festival calls Design Districts — each one has its own unique personality, reflecting the local community.

It’s a great excuse to explore the city on foot and discover new pockets of London (plus, think of all the Insta opportunities).

To get you started, here’s five of the best IG accounts to follow this LDF.

@yinka_ilori

The artist has turned Tottenham Court Road into a huge outdoor art gallery by giving the pedestrian crossings a kaleidoscopic makeover for Bring London Together — part of the Mayor of London’s Let’s Do London campaign.

Plus, over at Design London on the Greenwich Peninsula, he’ll be heading up the talks programme in an immersive, colourful theatre (which he designed, ofc).

@l_d_f_official

The main IG has all the latest news and must-sees – like ‘Medusa’ by Japanese architect @sou_fujimoto and technology developer @tindrumio .

A mixed-reality installation at the V&A, you don a headset for a journey of discovery, where natural and architectural features slowly morph and evolve, based on movement in the space. Freaky, but we like it.

@floor_story

The East London rug company launches their 90s rave inspired collab with Henry Holland at Design London on the Greenwich Peninsula (a brand new Design District for 2021).

Nodding to (ahem) ‘out of mind’ experiences, we can’t get enough of the smiley face iconography and psychedelic swirls. They’re almost too good to stand on!

@artof_pingpong

Head to the Islington District to see the eight ââcolourful tables Art of Ping Pong created in partnership with London-based design agency @campbellhaybranding .

Inspired by the theme of opposing states, The graphics capture the signature moves from the sport and are further brought to life with the accompanying IG filter.

@planted_cities

Cabincore is so hot right now — and you can find one right in the heart of King’s Cross with Planted’s ‘Sleeping in Nature’ installation.

They’re big believers in the health benefits of biophilic design and the nomad cabin (and surrounding enchanted garden) shows that biodiversity can be enabled in even the smallest of spaces.