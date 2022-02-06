London Critics’ Circle Film Awards Dominated By ‘The Power of the Dog’

Christian Zilko
·2 min read

As Hollywood eagerly anticipates this Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, all signs to continue to point towards a strong showing for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion’s western, adapted from the Thomas Savage novel of the same name, continues to earn rave reviews for its minimalist script and committed performances from its cast.

Benedict Cumberbatch has earned particular praise for the method acting that he utilized in his performance, going so far as to practice castrating bulls and smoking so many cigarettes on set that he gave himself nicotine poisoning. The effort was certainly worth it, as his performance as brutal rancher Phil Burbank is the heart of the film and has propelled him towards Oscar buzz.

The London Critics’ Circle Film Awards ceremony was held in London on Sunday night and the evening was all about “The Power of the Dog.” The movie was named Film of the Year and Jane Campion took home the trophy for Director of the Year. The film’s cast was honored as well, with Benedict Cumberbatch winning Actor of the Year and Kodi Smit-McPhee winning Supporting Actor of the Year.

While “The Power of the Dog” was the night’s clear winner, “Drive My Car” also performed well, being honored for its screenplay as well as winning Foreign Language Film of the Year. Tilda Swinton and Andrew Garfield won British/Irish Actress of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year, respectively, for their bodies of work across all of 2021. Keep reading for the full list of winners.

FILM OF THE YEAR
“The Power of the Dog”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
“Drive My Car”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
“Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised “

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
“The Souvenir Part II”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Ruth Negga, “Passing”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Tilda Swinton

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Andrew Garfield

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
“Play It Safe”

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer for “Dune

