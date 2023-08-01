London councils risk backlash with plans to hike motoring fines from £130 to possibly £160

(PA Archive)

Town halls in London risked a backlash with plans to hike motoring fines from a maximum of £130 to possibly £160.

London Councils, the umbrella group for local authorities in the capital, has launched a consultation, in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis, on increasing the levies which apply to thousands of roads in all boroughs including the City.

The top level of fine in Band A areas, such as central London and busy high streets, is currently £130 on boroughs roads, where parking is under most pressure, and £110 in Band B areas, usually in outer London where there is less parking demand.

The consultation does not specify how much the fines could rise by in future.

But it does highlight that Transport for London increased parking, bus lane and moving traffic penalty charges on the roads it manages from £130 to £160 last year.

Many motoring fines for London borough roads have not changed since 2007.

London Councils also stressed that the number of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued in the capital had increased by 50 per cent over the last 12 years, and the levels had not kept up with inflation.

Town halls are “concerned,” it added, that the current penalty charge levels are not high enough to encourage compliance and act as a deterrent, citing “ many examples of people choosing to park where they are not allowed to despite knowing they will receive a penalty charge”.

However, ramping up the fine levels risks accusations against cash-strapped councils that they are using motorists as “cash cows” to rake in extra millions to boost their squeezed budgets.

Town hall chiefs, though, were insisting that the move was about road safety, tackling air pollution and keeping traffic flowing in the capital.

Mayor Philip Glanville, London Councils executive member for climate change, transport and environment, said: “London boroughs are committed to making our roads safe and accessible for everyone.

“By effectively managing parking and traffic we can incentivise people to drive and park safely, protect access, crossing and junctions, and increase active travel such as walking, cycling and rented e-scooter use. We can also improve bus prioritisation, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.”

He added: “Today’s consultation is a crucial part of the Transport and Environment Committee’s decision-making process on penalty charge levels and additional fees, and anyone who uses London’s roads can have their say on the new proposals.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the plans don’t negatively impact lower income and more vulnerable people and welcome all input into this consultation.”

The consultation on penalty charge levels relating to parking and traffic enforcement and other additional fees relating to parking, such as clamping, was launched on Monday and last 12 weeks.