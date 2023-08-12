London council imposes six-fold hike in emissions-based parking charges

Hackney has introduced the new fees, which aim to hit those with the most polluting cars - Smith Collection/Gado

A London council has ramped up its war on motorists by introducing new emissions-based parking charges that will increase by nearly six-fold in the coming years.

Hackney introduced the new fees, which aim to hit those with the most polluting cars, while bringing in extra costs for diesel drivers.

However, unlike its previous emission-based structure, it has fixed its prices for the next seven years, with some drivers likely to see costs balloon from just over £200 to more than £1,200 by the end of the decade.

Traffic-reducing policies

Hackney is also looking to introduce other traffic-reducing policies, such as turning all of its streets into low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) by 2026.

According to Mete Coban, the council’s lead on transport and environment, the new changes are aimed at tackling the climate emergency and improving air quality by encouraging those to move towards greener modes of transport.

He said: “In developing our parking charges, we’ve listened to our residents, who have asked for long-term certainty about permit prices, so they can make informed decisions.”

However, the sliding-scale parking charges will pile more costs on drivers who are already dealing with other London charging schemes, such as Ulez and the congestion charge.

Under the charges, an annual estate parking permit for the most polluting diesel vehicle will cost £213 this year, but will increase to £1,249 by 2029-30.

This will also include a £200 surcharge, which will increase by £50 every year, meaning that by 2029 all diesel vehicles could be paying an extra £500 when compared to other cars.

Petrol vehicles face increases

Petrol vehicles in Hackney, such as some Land Rovers that produce more than 191g/km of emissions, will still face four-fold increases from £97 to £433 in five years.

Alternatively, electric vehicles, which currently only have to pay £50 for an on-street permit, will see this increase by just £4 over the next five years. An estate resident permit will increase by just £10 over that period.

The parking charges have been met with opposition from some local motoring groups, with Save London Motorcycling calling the charges “outrageous”.

A spokesman for the group said: “The fact that they want to increase these already outrageous charges every year just adds insult to injury. If this carries on, some riders will soon have to pay over £1,000 for the tiny bit of parking space they use.”

‘Join a car club’

In its advice page for drivers on how to reduce permit costs, the council suggested that residents either buy a greener vehicle to escape the charges, cycle or join a car club.

It also recommended applying to the Mayor of London’s £110 million car scrappage scheme, for people on low incomes or receiving benefits.

Last month, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said that he would carry out a nationwide review of LTNs, saying in some cases they were “anti-motorist” policies that fail to take into account how “families live their lives”.

Hackney said that every house would be reachable under its LTNs, but measures such as traffic filters would be placed in a way that removes or reduces through traffic.

Car-free developments

The council was also looking to pilot “pay-per-mile” road user charging, while having brought in a number of car-free developments.

Cllr Coban said: “These plans set out the next stage of our ambitions to reduce traffic and pollution; get everyone travelling healthily; and create liveable neighbourhoods that support this switch.

“Nearly all of Hackney will be low traffic; we’ll be developing options to support distance-based road user charging; there will be more bike and car sharing; we will create 4,000 new secure cycle parking spaces; every Hackney primary school will have a ‘school street’; and we’ll be doing everything we can to build a greener, healthier Hackney.”