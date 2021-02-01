Coronavirus: West End could be wiped out by pandemic, warns City Hall

Saleha Riaz
·4 min read
The report noted that central London has suffered a significant reduction in footfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty Images
The report noted that central London has suffered a significant reduction in footfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Getty Images

Further lockdowns in 2021 as a result of the pandemic could result in the death of the West End, a report published by London mayor Sadiq Khan said, adding that tourist spending in the capital was down by £11bn ($15bn) last year.

The report said it “predicts that in the worst-case scenario, with continued, repeated lockdowns, 97% of the economic output of West End arts and culture could be lost.”

In even the best-case scenario, 10% of economic activity could be lost. Overall the sector employs 26,000 across London’s global business, commercial and cultural centre, referred to as the Central Activities Zone (CAZ).

Despite covering only a tiny fraction of its landmass, the CAZ is home to 4.4% of UK jobs and some 60% of all UK box office revenues are derived from West End audiences, the report explained.

The West End is a mix of retail, homes, culture, dining, entertainment, visitor accommodation and offices. It has twice as much retail floorspace than the City and the East. It also makes up more than half the entire land area of the CAZ.

City Hall analysis of forecasts by VisitBritain showed that consumer spending in central London by overseas tourists was £7.4bn lower throughout 2020, while domestic tourists will have spent £3.5bn less.

Many businesses and jobs in CAZ are facing an “existential threat” due to more people working from, the need to socially distance, restrictions on hospitality and venues, and the collapse in tourism, the report said.

Another sector that faces continued challenges is retail, with COVD-19 accelerating the impacts already being felt from increased online shopping and the added impacts of reduced footfall due to home working and reduction in tourism.

READ MORE: Debenhams to permanently shut six stores including Oxford Street branch

In the long term, though, the study said central London is well placed to recovery strongly with the right policies in place.

According to the report, people returning to the CAZ once the pandemic is over will give retail, hospitality and culture sectors a much-needed boost, but there is a risk that many venues will have closed permanently before then.

It said London’s night-time economy may need to expand with shops, museums and essential services extending their opening hours in response to Londoners’ changing working habits.

Khan called on ministers to extend the business rates holiday beyond March and the furlough scheme beyond April otherwise more business owners could decide close permanently, he warned.

Khan also said that once the coronavirus vaccine has been widely administered and restrictions lifted, the UK will require “the biggest tourism campaign the country has ever seen,” with a particular focus on the capital.

Highlighting London’s importance, the report said the capital’s economy accounts for a quarter of the UK’s total economic output and before the pandemic contributed a net £38.7bn to the Treasury.

Latest figures show that Westminster Council collected £205m more in business rates in 2019-2020 than Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol and Nottingham City Councils combined.

It also showed department store Selfridges paid more business rates in 2019-2020 than 19 shire districts collected individually.

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan warns of key but often forgotten jobs risk amid UK school closures

Before the pandemic, London was due to generate more than £10bn in gross business rates, a third of the national total.

Khan said: “When London thrives, the whole country thrives, so supporting our city’s businesses to survive the coming months will be absolutely vital. This must include the continuation of the furlough scheme, the business rates holiday, and the hospitality VAT reduction.”

“Our economic recovery as a city and a country will require the biggest tourism campaign that our city and country has ever seen, alongside the restoration of tax-free shopping for international visitors. Ministers can’t take for granted that once restrictions are lifted things will simply return to normal,” he added.

WATCH: What is inflation and why is it important?

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors dominate Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors dominate the Orlando Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

  • McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 11 points in Oilers 8-5 win over the Senators

    Leon Draisaitl was one assist away from matching a record held, in part, by a Canadian icon, and he had no idea.

  • Wizards top Nets after Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal spark insane rally in final seconds

    The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.

  • Rangers waive controversial Tony DeAngelo after reported altercation with teammate

    The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

  • Texans reportedly have hefty price in mind to start Deshaun Watson trade talks

    What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?

  • Patrick Reed won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt anytime soon

    After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.

  • Barcelona, Lionel Messi will sue after $674M contract leak

    Lionel Messi and his club, Barcelona, are both planning to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the leaked details of the superstar's $674 million contract.

  • Siakam discusses how nagging injuries bothered him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam pulled the curtain back and explained how injuries have affected him from playing to his potential this season.

  • MLB proposes delaying season by a month due to COVID-19, playing 154 games with full player pay

    MLB sent the players union a proposal that would pay full salaries if a 154-game season is completed.

  • Jared Goff on trade to Lions: Excited to be somewhere that 'wants me and appreciates me'

    The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.

  • Carole Baskin, whose tiger will predict the winner, slams 'irresponsible' fans attending Super Bowl

    The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Rutherford's exit makes Penguins face inevitable transfer of power

    The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.

  • Betting Info - Michigan - Yahoo Sports

    Sports betting is now legal in the state of Michigan. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Adidas debuts first ever maternity collection for active, expecting mothers

    There will be more to come from Three Stripes over time, including a fun collaboration with luxury fashion designer Stella McCartney

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Mystics add two-time champ Alysha Clark

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.

  • Hawks center Clint Capela + Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge from 'One Night in Miami'

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela and actors Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge join the show.

  • US striker Hoppe signs contract extension with Schalke

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games. The club said the 19-year-old American's new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win. “The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance," Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.” Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The GO FlyEase, Nike's first hand-free shoe, marks the next evolution in The Swoosh's FlyEase offerings

    A hands-free footwear solution for all.

  • Thatcher Demko's renewed focus helping to get Canucks back on track

    Instead of reflecting on the past, Vancouver Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko is focused on the present. When the Canucks were in danger of going off the rails, early in the new NHL season, Demko helped put the team back on track. Vancouver (6-5-0) has won four straight games and climbed to over .500 for the first time this year. Demko has been in net for three of those wins and allowed just three goals on a combined 103 shots. This comes after giving up 11 goals on 73 shots in loses to the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens in his first two starts. "It's all about turning the page," said Demko. The lanky 25-year-old had a relatively quiet night in making 23 saves in the Canucks 4-1 winover the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. Demko was asked if he's returning to the form that saw him give up just two goals on 125 shots in three playoff games against the Vegas Golden Knights last summer. WATCH | Week 2 roundup of the NHL's North Division: "I want to turn the page on the playoffs a little bit," he said. "That was a great little run for me there. I'm all about moving forward and focusing on this year. "I just want to keep building my game. There's a lot of opportunity to continue developing this year. These last three games I think I've been able to do that." Canucks coach Travis Green likes what Demko has shown lately. "He looks a little bit sharper, a little more confident than the first games he played," said Green. "I think that's just a byproduct of playing, getting in some games." 'Difference makers' Vancouver continues on a tough road trip with games Monday and Tuesday in Montreal, then three games in five nights against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "The thing about our group, we want them to be confident, we want them to be excited to play," said Green. "When you win, that's the best way to gain confidence." After an opening-night win against the Edmonton Oilers the Canucks were 1-5 in games against Calgary and Montreal. Vancouver turned things around with a three-game sweep of Ottawa, outscoring the Senators 16-3. Netminder Braden Holtby, who signed as a free agent with the Canucks after 10 years with the Washington Capitals, said both goalies realized they had to play better. "Both of us felt the same way," said Holtby, who looked sharp in making 36 saves in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday. "It wasn't like tear down and start over. We all wanted to be better top to bottom. "As a goaltender you pride yourself on trying to be the difference maker when it's needed. This season it's going to take both of us to be consistent and try to be the difference makers." Lotto Line heating up Besides better goaltending, the Canucks are also getting their scoring touch back. Centre Elias Pettersson had just one assist in the Canucks' first six games but has three goals and six points in the last five games. "I will be honest, my first couple of games haven't been the way I wanted to play," said Pettersson, the league's top rookie in 2019. "I'm the guy to put the most pressure on me. I always want to play good." The Lotto Line of Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have managed eight goals and seven assists over the last four games. Boeser had consecutive two-goal nights against Ottawa and Winnipeg and headed into Sunday night's play with a league-leading eight goals. "I think my shot is feeling really good," said Boeser, who had 16 goals in 57 games last season. "Our line wasn't playing great. We started to play a lot better, so we need to continue that." Miller, who led the Canucks with 27 goals and 72 assists in 69 games last season, said it took him time to find his legs after missing the first three games of the year due to COVID-19 protocols. "In the first three games [back] my legs were ceasing up halfway through the games," he said. "It was hard." Winning chemistry Feasting on the young Senators helped the Canucks' confidence and the win against the Jets was Vancouver's first in Winnipeg since December 2016. The games against Montreal and Toronto will be a yardstick to see how much the Canucks have improved. Heading into the Sunday night the Canucks led the league in allowing an average 35.9 shots a game and Vancouver's power play was ranked 22nd in the league at 14.6 per cent. Demko still believes the Canucks are trending in the right direction. "We're starting to get some of that chemistry that we were talking about," he said. "When guys are on the same page, everything seems to move a little bit smoother. You start building confidence because you can trust the guy next to you a little more. "I think guys are working really hard and it's paying off."

  • How it started vs. how it's going: Bucs history was creamsicles and 0-26 before a championship revival

    Before a group of defensive stars led a Super Bowl run, the Buccaneers were known for losing.