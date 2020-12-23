London coronavirus cases rise by 56,000 in a week as hospital patient numbers soar
More than 2,100 Covid patients were admitted to London hospitals in a week and cases soared by nearly 56,000, official figures reveal today.
They show a growing number of people struck down with the virus needing hospital treatment, with 357 admitted to hospitals in the city on the 18th, and 366 the previous day.
The number of people in hospital reached 3,367 on Monday, up 1,037 in a week, compared to a first wave peak of 5,201 on April 9.
There were 378 individuals so ill that they are on ventilators.
Hospitalisations are expected to rise in coming weeks as they tend to follow the trend in cases by a few weeks.
The mortality rate from Covid has fallen significantly, with better medicines and doctors now far more experienced at treating these patients.
However, the number of deaths is set to increase in coming weeks given how the mutant virus has sent cases spiralling out of control in the capital and other parts of the South East.
Some hospitals. including the capital’s biggest health trust Barts Health, and Barking, Havering and Redbridge trust, have already been forced to start cancelling some operations due to Covid-19 pressures.
With the north east of the city hardest hit, the figures show
* The number of confirmed cases spiralling to 55,944 in the week to December 19.
* The daily new cases figure again breaching 10,000 yesterday, at 10,201.
* The seven-day rate per 100,000 people hitting 1,135 in Havering in the week to December 17, in Redbridge 979, Barking and Dagenham 906.5 and Bexley 805.1.
* Cases rising fastest in central London; up 155.3 per cent in a week in Wandsworth, 150.3 per cent in Lambeth, 146.5 per cent in Westminster, 145.9 per cent in Hammersmith and Fulham, 145.4 per cent in Kensington and Chelsea, 144.8 per cent in Camden and 142.7 per cent in Islington.
* Cases doubling in nearly all boroughs and the seven-day rate per 100,000 for the capital hitting 585.4 on the 17th, up from 272.3 on the 10th.
* Six boroughs seeing more than 2,000 cases in a week including Havering (2946), Redbridge (2988), Newham (2623), Enfield (2521) Tower Hamlets (2420) and Waltham Forest (2161).
London was put into Tier 4 last weekend and senior ministers were expected to meet this morning to discuss adding more areas of the country into these tightest restrictions, possibly from as soon as Boxing Day.
They are expected to include some areas close to the South East, with reports that community leaders in Birmingham met last night to discuss whether the city should go into Tier 4.
Genomic researchers have found the new variant VUi202012/01, which is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than previous strains, has already spread around the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.
Health chiefs in Cumbria have said the new variant is in the county and could be behind sharp increases in new cases, while Lancashire’s director of public health said there was a “high likelihood” the new variant was in the county.
More areas could also be moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to Boris Johnson to say his party would back any Government moves to tighten restrictions if that is what scientists recommended.
The full figures are as follows:
In Wandsworth there were 1723 cases in the week to December 17, up 1,048 (155.3%) with a rate of 522.6, Lambeth 1752 cases, up 1,052 (150.3%) with a rate of 537.4, Westminster 853 cases, up 507 (146.5%) with a rate of 326.4, Hammersmith and Fulham 804 cases, up 477 (145.9%) with a rate of 434.3, Kensington and Chelsea 557 cases, up 330 (145.4%) with a rate of 356.8.
In Camden there were 967 cases, up 572 (144.8%) with a rate of 358.1, Islington 1,177 cases, up 692 (142.7%) with a rate of 485.4, Lewisham 1600 cases, up 938 (141.7%) with a rate of 523.1, Richmond 784 cases, up 459 (141.2%) with a rate of 395.9, Hackney and City of London 1746 cases, up 999 (133.7%) with a rate of 600.3, Southwark 1556 cases, up 884 (131.5%) with a rate of 488, Barnet 1892 cases, up 1,049 (124.4%) with a rate of 477.9, Croydon 2135 cases, up 1,180 (123.6%) with a rate of 552.1, Bexley 1999 cases, up 1,104 (123.4%) with a rate of 805.1.
In Haringey there were 1,594 cases, up 869 (119.9%) with a rate of 593.3, Redbridge 2988 cases, up 1,628 (119.7%) with a rate of 979. In Hillingdon, there were 1509 cases, up 819 (118.7%) with a rate of 491.7, Tower Hamlets 2420 cases, up 1,302 (116.5%) with a rate of 745.2, Ealing 1445 cases, up 768 (113.4%) with a rate of 422.8, Brent 1492 cases, up 779 (109.3%) with a rate of 452.4, Havering 2946 cases, up 1,527 (107.6%) with a rate of 1,135, Harrow 1406 cases, up 726 (106.8%) with a rate of 559.8.
In Barking and Dagenham there were 1,930 cases, up 986 (104.4%) with a rate of 906.5, Hounslow 1231 cases, up 624 (102.8%) with a rate of 453.4, Bromley 1969 cases, up 987 (100.5%) with a rate of 592.5, Greenwich 1573 cases, up 780 (98.4%) with a rate of 546.3, Newham 2623 cases, up 1,297 (97.8%) with a rate of 742.8, Enfield 2521 cases, up 1,223 (94.2%) with a rate of 755.3, Sutton 1076 cases, up 521 (93.9%) with a rate of 521.4, Waltham Forest 2161 cases, up 1,021 (89.6%) with a rate of 780.2, Merton 1119 cases, up 512 (84.3%) with a rate of 541.8, and Kingston 918 cases, up 405 (78.9%) with a rate of 517.2.
Read More
Tier 4 ‘to sweep England on Boxing Day’ as ministers hold crunch talks
Mutant Covid-19 strain ‘has already spread around UK’
Growing calls for ‘New Year lockdown’ as mutant virus spreads