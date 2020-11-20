London coronavirus cases could see signs of decline for first time since second lockdown
Health chiefs are hoping for a “super Saturday” that shows the first signs of decline in Covid in London since the start of the second lockdown.
Cases have been on a relentless rise in the capital since the start of November, with the national lockdown that began on November 5 yet to show an impact on the number of new diagnoses.
Figures published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard last night showed the seven-day rate in the capital had risen to 198.7 cases per 100,000 population – the highest rate of confirmed cases in London at any stage of the pandemic.
It came as Health Secretary Matt Hancock today signalled that the number of cases nationwide had started to flatten.
An extra 22,915 UK cases were announced last night but the nationwide rate has plateaued at around 256 cases per 100,000 people for each of the four most recent days. In England, the seven-day rate fell for the first time since lockdown, from 274.8 on Wednesday to 273.4 last night.
NHS chiefs today said the lockdown must remain in place beyond December 2 if cases had not fallen, in order to prevent hospitals being hit by a third wave in January, traditionally their busiest time of year.
Mr Hancock told the BBC: “There are promising signs that we are seeing a flattening of the number of cases since lockdown was brought in.
“I’m calling it a flattening rather than a fall. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. These are promising signs the lockdown is working to get the number of cases under control.”
The London rate of almost 200 cases per 100,000 people compares with a rate of 145.2 on November 1, since when the number has risen for 13 successive days.
It means the total number of diagnosed cases has increased from 13,016 in the seven days to November 1, to 17,806 in the seven days to last Saturday, the most recent published date.
Sources at City Hall and Public Health England are pinning their hopes on the case data to be published over the weekend being the first to indicate the numbers are starting to peak.
Provisional data from PHE last night indicated the rate stood at 195 per 100,000 people across the city.
It says the expectation is that the impact of the lockdown will start to have an effect on cases reported this weekend and into next week.
However the rise masks a growing disparity across the 33 boroughs, with ongoing concern about the situation in east London.
Havering continues to have the highest rate, of 371.8 – almost three times that of Southwark, which is on 124.8.
Neighbouring Redbridge is on 278, Tower Hamlets on 268 and Barking and Dagenham on 246. Bexley, in south-east London, is on 282 and Ealing in west London is on 268.
There have been more than 300 new cases a day in Havering on several days last week. There have been big increases in the working-age population, in particular in women aged 20-59.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said yesterday: “Now more than ever it’s vital that we continue to follow the rules because we still have some very difficult months ahead in our fight against the virus.
“But I’m pleased to say that the end is finally coming into sight. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel because, with the positive news about the vaccines filtering through, and the incredible work of our scientists, we can afford to be hopeful and optimistic about the future and start to plan for life after the virus.”
