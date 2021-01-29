London coronavirus cases by borough revealed as battle to beat second Covid wave ‘heads in right direction’

Twenty-seven boroughs saw cases fall by more than a quarter in the week to January 23, compared to the previous week. (AFP via Getty Images)

Covid-19 cases are falling “fast” in parts of London as the virus is on the retreat across the city, official figures reveal today.

They show the disease dropping that quickly in Newham, Tower Hamlets, Havering, Lambeth, and possibly more boroughs.

Health chiefs stressed that the battle to crush the second coronavirus wave is “heading in the right direction” but warned the capital’s hospitals are still under intense pressure and that there is still a “long way to go”.

One director of public health stressed “any relaxation would risk rapid reversal of decline and threaten hospitals that are still very full”.

Confirmed cases have more than halved in a fortnight, down from 89,580 in the week to January 9 to 42,403 in the seven days to the 23rd, a drop of 47,177.

Twenty-seven boroughs saw cases fall by more than a quarter in the week to January 23, compared to the previous week.

The biggest drop was in Tower Hamlets, down 39.8 per cent, followed by Lambeth 38.2 per cent, Islington 38 per cent, Enfield 37.4 per cent, and Havering 37.3 per cent.

Southwark saw a fall of 36.4 per cent, Kensington and Chelsea 35.2 per cent, Wandsworth 35.2 per cent, Hackney and City of London 34.8 per cent, and Newham 34.7 per cent.

Newham’s director of public health Jason Strelitz tweeted: “Covid is coming down fast in Newham, really great news but levels remain high & many people are still becoming very unwell.

“So lockdown is working but we need to carry on all our efforts & with vaccine now available for all 70+ there really is light at the end of this tunnel.”

Mark Ansell, Havering’s director of public health, stressed: “The reduction is encouraging but we still need to be cautious.

“Data from population surveys – both ONS and REACT - suggest rates are still very high – any relaxation would risk rapid reversal of decline and threaten hospitals that are still very full.”

Cllr Jim Dickson, Lambeth’s Cabinet member for health and social care, explained: “Coronavirus infection rates in the borough are heading in the right direction which is welcome, but there is still a long way to go and infection rates remain very high. There are still huge pressures on the NHS, and we must all continue do our bit to stop the spread of the virus.”

Story continues

Cllr Sue Lukes, Islington’s executive member for community safety, warned it was too early to start “celebrating” given the disease levels.

“We are working very hard with all our communities to bring down rates. And mourning the loss of 24 of our neighbours and friends only last week. No one should let up in their efforts while we face those sorts of statistics,” she added.

Cllr Cem Kemahli, lead member for public health in Kensington and Chelsea, said: “We are seeing a drop in the number of Covid cases in Kensington and Chelsea which is really encouraging.

“However now is not the time to be complacent and we must remain vigilant, there is still more work to be done to bring our rates down further especially in some parts of our borough so we will continue to work together to achieve this.”

The seven-day Covid rate was down from 999.6 new infections per 100,000 Londoners in the week to January 9 to 473.1 on January 23.

However, some boroughs, particularly in west London, are seeing far smaller declines, with cases down 15 per cent in Kingston and 19.2 per cent in Richmond.

Richmond has the lowest seven-day rate in London at 272.2 and Kingston is amongst the lowest at 366.2.

Health chiefs believe it may be more difficult to drive down cases with the new variant which spreads more easily.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, MP for Kingston and Surbiton, said:“While Kingston’s levels remain below the London average, this local slowing of the reduction in infections shows there is absolutely no room for complacency. I would urge everyone to stick to the rules: our local NHS is still working flat out and we owe it to those amazing people fighting to save lives on the frontline against this virus to play our part.”

Gareth Roberts, leader of Richmond Council, said: “It’s going to be harder to get it down a significant amount from where we are at the moment until such time that the vaccination programme kicks in in the general population.”

So, while cases are dropping, the disease levels still remain high in many areas and hospitals are under huge pressure:

* Twenty-three boroughs still have seven-day rates of more than 400, with the highest in Brent at 667.1, followed by Ealing 666.8, Hounslow 653.4, and Barking and Dagenham 618.1.

* Seven boroughs still have a rate of more than 300 including Bromley at 394.5, Hammersmith and Fulham at 393.2, Kingston, Wandsworth 349.4, Islington 327.1, Westminster 319.9, and Camden 304.8.

* Kensington and Chelsea is the second borough to dip below 300, at 295.9.

* The seven-day rate for Londoners aged 60 and over, who are more vulnerable to Covid, is still at a worrying 441.8, and for those younger 479.3.

* The number of Covid patients admitted to hospital in the capital was 4,122 in the week to January 25, with 478 on that day, down from a peak of 977 on the 6th.

* There were 6,272 coronavirus patients in the city’s hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 7,917 on the 18th, with 1,172 so ill that they are on ventilators.

* A further 150 Covid deaths, within 28 days of people testing positive, were announced for London yesterday, taking the total to 13,055.

* A further 41,254 first dose vaccinations were announced yesterday to have been administered in the capital, taking the total to 731,980.

The full figures show that in Tower Hamlets there were 1402 cases in the week to January 23, down 925 (39.8%) with a seven-day rate of 431.7, Lambeth 1413 cases, down 875 (38.2%) rate 433.4, Islington 793 cases, down 487 (38%) rate 327.1, Enfield 1545 cases, down 925 (37.4%) rate 462.9, Havering 1093 cases, down 650 (37.3%) rate 421.1, Southwark 1310 cases, down 750 (36.4%) rate 410.9, Kensington and Chelsea 462 cases, down 251 (35.2%) rate 295.9, Wandsworth 1152 cases, down 627 (35.2%) rate 349.4, Hackney and City of London 1238 cases, down 660 (34.8%) rate 425.7, Newham 2082 cases, down 1,107 (34.7%) rate 589.6, Croydon 1998 cases, down 1,028 (34%) rate 516.7, Barking and Dagenham 1316 cases, down 652 (33.1%) rate 618.1, and Waltham Forest 1434 cases, down 661 (31.6%) rate 517.7.

Hammersmith and Fulham saw 728 cases, down 336 (31.6%) rate 393.2, Lewisham 1381 cases, down 635 (31.5%) rate 451.5, Bexley 1100 cases, down 497 (31.1%) rate 443, Merton 962 cases, down 435 (31.1%) rate 465.8, Haringey 1267 cases, down 541 (29.9%) rate 471.6, Hounslow 1774 cases, down 753 (29.8%) rate 653.4, Sutton 1013 cases, down 367 (26.6%) rate 490.9, Camden 823 cases, down 326 (28.4%) rate 304.8, Westminster 836 cases, down 329 (28.2%) rate 319.9, Redbridge 1691 cases, down 654 (27.9%) rate 554, Brent 2200 cases, down 822 (27.2%) rate 667.1, Greenwich 1520 cases, down 545 (26.4%) rate 527.9, Ealing 2279 cases, down 785 (25.6%) rate 666.8, Bromley 1311 cases, down 448 (25.5%) rate 394.5, Barnet 1993 cases, down 591 (22.9%) rate 503.4, Hillingdon 1728 cases, down 501 (22.5%) rate 563.1, Harrow 1370 cases, down 326 (19.2%) rate 545.5, Richmond 539 cases, down 128 (19.2%) rate 272.2, and Kingston 650 cases, down 115 (-15%) rate 366.2.

Read More

Novavax jab shows ‘spectacular’ results as Pfizer supply under threat

Warning over Covid vaccine scams after one elderly victim lost £30k

12,600 dead in London — so just what went wrong?

London hospitals ‘face months of extreme pressures’ after second wave

Covid vaccine could be replaced with ‘nasal sprays or patches’

Dominic Raab demands ‘fair access to vaccines’ for poorest countries