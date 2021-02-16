London coronavirus cases by borough revealed as capital sees sharpest fall in Covid rate
Covid-19 cases plummeted by at least 39 per cent in a week in 24 London boroughs, official figures reveal today, with the city seeing the fastest drop in infection rates of all regions.
Sutton in south London saw the biggest fall in confirmed cases, of 51.8 per cent in the week to February 10.
Five inner city boroughs have now gone below a seven-day rate of 100 new infections per 100,000 after sharp falls.
Hackney and the City of London had a drop of 48.3 per cent in the week to February 10, compared to the previous week, to a rate of 89.1, Tower Hamlets 46 per cent to a rate of 88.7, Islington 43.1 per cent to 88.3, Camden 42.6 per cent to the lowest rate in the city of 72.2 per cent, and Westminster 39.5 per cent to a rate of 93.8.
Twenty-four boroughs have a seven-day rate between 100 and 200, with just three over 200; Ealing on 228.2, Hounslow 218.4 and Hillingdon 207.3.
Public health chiefs want the seven-day rate to fall below 100 across the city before lockdown is eased and this will be achieved before March 8, if not earlier, if cases continue dropping at this current rate.
London is seeing the sharpest fall in the Covid rate, down 41.2 per cent to 138.1 new infections per 100,000 people in the week to February 10.
Only two regions now have a lower rate, the South East on 117.3 after a fall of 37.7 per cent, and the South West on 104.9 following a decline of 28.7 per cent.
The Eastern region is on 139.8 with a fall of 36.2 per cent. The highest rate is in the West Midlands on 206.8 after a drop of 27.9 per cent, followed by the East Midlands on 199 and a fall of 23.6 per cent, the North West on 196.8 with a decline of 23.3 per cent, the North East on 179.8 down 19.7 per cent, and Yorkshire and the Humber on 165.4, down 9.5 per cent.
Hospitals in the capital are still under severe pressure despite the number of Covid patients now being less than half than at the peak of the second wave, with many having postponed non-urgent operations.
The number of coronavirus patients in London hospitals was 3,562 as of Saturday, down from a peak of 7,917 on January 18, with 865 so ill that they are on ventilators.
The full figures show that in Sutton there were 278 cases in the week to February 10, down 299 (51.8%) with a seven-day rate of 134.7, Hackney and City of London 259 cases, down 242 (48.3%) rate 89.1, Lewisham 335 cases, down 308 (47.9%) rate 109.5, Southwark 326 cases, down 293 (47.3%) rate 102.2, Barnet 516 cases, down 447 (46.4%) rate 130.3.Tower Hamlets 288 cases, down 245 (46%) rate 88.7, Redbridge 428 cases, down 349 (44.9%) rate 140.2, Haringey 300 cases, down 243 (44.8%) rate 111.7, Greenwich 370 cases, down 293 (44.2%) rate 128.5, Hounslow 593 cases, down 459 (43.6%) rate 218.4, Islington 214 cases, down 162 (43.1%) rate 88.3, Enfield 409 cases, down 310 (43.1%) rate 122.5,Camden 195 cases, down 145 (42.6%) rate 72.2, Newham 584 cases, down 421 (41.9%) rate 165.4, Brent 641 cases, down 447 (41.1%) rate 194.4, and Harrow 428 cases, down 293 (40.6%) rate 170.4.
Bexley saw 287 cases, down 191 (40%) rate 115.6, Westminster 245 cases, down 160 (39.5%) rate 93.8, Richmond 245 cases, down 160 (39.5%) rate 123.7, Croydon 559 cases, down 363 (39.4%) rate 144.6, Hillingdon 636 cases, down 412 (39.3%) rate 207.3, Ealing 780 cases, down 501 (39.1%) rate 228.2, Wandsworth 403 cases, down 259 (39.1%) rate 122.2,Waltham Forest 355 cases, down 227 (39%) rate 128.2, Kensington and Chelsea 165 cases, down 102 (38.2%) rate 105.7,Lambeth 473 cases, down 289 (37.9%) rate 145.1, Bromley 369 cases, down 219 (37.2%) rate 111, Barking and Dagenham 376 cases, down 223 (37.2%) rate 176.6, Merton 356 cases, down 196 (35.5%) rate 172.4, Hammersmith and Fulham 306 cases, down 152 (33.2%) rate 165.3, Kingston 253 cases, down 119 (32%) rate 142.5, and Havering 407 cases, down 128 (23.9%) rate 156.8.
