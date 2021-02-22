London coronavirus cases by borough revealed as Covid infections down 92% from peak

A woman at Hyde Park as Boris Johnson prepares to announce plans for easing current lockdown measures (Getty Images)

London’s Covid crisis has eased hugely in time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landmark exit strategy announcement, an Evening Standard audit of key official data reveals today.

Cases are down 92 per cent, hospital admissions are down 80 per cent, ventilator use is down 38 per cent and deaths are down by 80 per cent from the peak.

For the first time since October 13, the rate of new cases per 100,000 Londoners has fallen below 100, the key threshold that set alarm bells ringing when it was passed in the other direction in the autumn.

Two thirds of London’s 32 boroughs now boast local Covid rates of below 100 – led by ultra-low rates in Islington, at just 52; Tower Hamlets, at 56; Westminster, 58; Camden, 61; and Bromley, 66.

The good news for London’s hard pressed NHS is revealed in official data analysed in the run up to Mr Johnson’s publication this afternoon of his “Roadmap to Recovery” setting out plans for the gradual reopening of schools, outdoor leisure, outdoor socialising, and eventually hospitality and holidays.

The highest rates in London are in the Heathrow Triangle, three boroughs close to the west London airport. The highest in the capital is 156, at Hounslow, followed by 154 n Ealing, and 152 in Hillingdon.

Other higher rates are found in Barking & Dagenham, in east London, with 139; Merton in south London, with 126; and Brent, in North London, at 124.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan appealed to Londoners to keep sticking by the rules and squeeze coronavirus out of the capital “for good”.

“I know this lockdown has been really tough, especially after so many months of difficulty,” he said. “But we must all remember why we’re doing this: to save lives, help our NHS and to beat this virus—for good.”

He added: “Keep going, London. This won’t be forever.”

Our weekly audit of key coronavirus data for the capital discloses:

- Cases: 903 positive tests were reported on Sunday – which is a handful higher than the 893 reported last Sunday. Since January 1, the “smoothed out” seven-day average has come down from 14,324 to 1,159 – a drop of 92 per cent. Cases are at the lowest since October 5..

- Rate: The rate per 100,000 population has dropped from a peak of 1,118 on January 4 to 95.7, a fall of 91 per cent. It is the first time it has been under 100 since October 13.

- Hospital admissions: 142 patients were rushed to hospital on Sunday, sharply down from 217 last Sunday. Today’s level is less than a sixth of the worst day, January 6, when 977 were admitted. The smoothed-out seven-day average shows a sustained fall from 864 on January 6 to 171 on February 15, an 80 per cent fall.

- Patient numbers: There were 2,803 patients in hospital on Sunday, down from 3,562 last week. That is a 65 per cent from the peak of 7,917 on January 18.

- Ventilators: The number of very ill patients relying on ventilators to stay alive was 667 on Sunday, down from 865 last Sunday. The smoothed-out weekly average shows a sustained fall of 38 per cent in ventilator use, from the peak of 1,217 on January 21 to 758 by February 17.

- Deaths: Twenty deaths were reported on Sunday – down from 24 last Sunday. The highest London death toll in a single day was 207 on January 18. Using the smoothed-out seven-day average, the death toll peaked at 197 on January 16 and fell steadily to 36 by February 14, an 82 per cent fall and the lowest since December 13. A grim total of 14,648 people have died in London within 28 days of a positive test.

Here is the latest data for every London borough from Public Health England, showing the number of new cases in the most recent week, the percentage change in new cases and the rate of new infections over seven days per 100,000 population.

Barking and Dagenham: 297 new cases (-29.1%); rate per 100,000 population 139.5

Barnet: 363 cases (-37.3%); rate 91.7

Bexley: 241 cases (-26.1%); rate 97.1

Brent: 410 (-41.7%); rate 124.3

Bromley: 220 cases (-44.6%); rate 66.2

Camden: 164 cases (-24.4%); rate 60.7

Croydon: 374 cases (-40.1%); rate 96.7

Ealing: 527 cases (-38.5%); rate 154.2

Enfield: 247 cases (-47.8%); rate 74.0

Greenwich: 220 cases (-46.7%); rate 76.4

Hackney + City of London: 207 cases (-27.6%); rate 71.2

Hammersmith and Fulham: 194 cases (-41.6%); rate 104.8

Haringey: 237 cases (-25.5%); rate 88.2

Harrow: 298 (-35.4%); rate 118.6

Havering: 240 cases (-45.6%); rate 92.5

Hillingdon: 467 cases (-32.9%); rate 152.2

Hounslow: 424 cases (-36.0%); rate 156.2

Islington: 125 cases (-47.9%); rate 51.6

Kensington and Chelsea: 133 cases (-27.7%); rate 85.2

Kingston upon Thames: 191 cases (-29.5%); rate 107.6

Lambeth: 324 cases (-36.8%); rate 99.4

Lewisham: 217 cases (-40.9%); rate 71.0

Merton: 261 cases (-30.6%); rate 126.4

Newham: 376 cases (-42.7%); rate 106.5

Redbridge: 338 (-27.5%); rate 110.7

Richmond upon Thames: 141 cases (-50.0%); rate 71.2

Southwark: 228 cases (-35.4%); rate 71.5

Sutton: 225 cases (-27.9%); rate 109.0

Tower Hamlets: 183 cases (-41.5%); rate 56.4

Waltham Forest: 269 cases (-32.4%); rate 97.1

Wandsworth: 285 cases (-36.1%); rate 86.4

Westminster: 151 cases (-42.8%); rate 57.8

