London Confidential Review: ZEE5 Spy Thriller Relevant To Our Time

ZEE5’s latest original film London Confidential is set in a post-COVID world and has been shot entirely in London after the lockdown was announced.

"It’s the first Indian film that has been shot during the pandemic. We see that as the world is slowly emerging from the devastation caused by the coronavirus, there are unconfirmed rumours of a deadlier virus that’s spreading on the Indo-China border."

China has quashed any such claims and is determined to keep any information about the virus from coming out.

RAW agent Biren Ghosh (Diljohn Singh) is the only person who has clinching evidence related to the virus. He is kidnapped and killed a week before he’s about to present it at an international conference. RAW officer Uma Kulkarni (Mouni Roy) is convinced that there’s a traitor within their ranks who’s responsible for Biren’s death. And thus begins a fight against time to find the mole and save the world from another pandemic. She’s joined in this mission by her colleague Arjun Kumar (Purab Kohli). Kulraj Randhawa plays a pivotal part in the film as Nirupama Das, the Indian ambassador to the UK.

View photos The film has all elements of an engaging spy drama. More

Directed by Kanwal Sethi London Confidential is a taut espionage thriller that resonates with the times we’re living in. With a run-time of just 77 minutes, the film ensures you stay invested right up until the end.

"There’s a lot happening out there so there are chances you might miss something if you look away from the screen even for a moment, and that is one of the film’s biggest strengths."

Time is running out. Dead bodies are piling up. Pressure is mounting. As Uma and Arjun uncover one secret after another in their race to find the informant, we’re introduced to other characters that are potential suspects. Is it one of the embassy insiders Jeevan (Jas Binag) or Azad (Pravessh Rana)? Does the ambassador’s husband Sharad Datta (Sagar Arya) have any role to play or is it someone altogether different? There are also references to escalating tensions between India and China. Now will our undercover duo manage to find the culprit and and save the world from another virus? We leave that for you to watch and find out. London Confidential is streaming on ZEE5.

View photos The film has been entirely shot in London after the lockdown was announced. More

The whole film plays out as a week-long countdown to the international conference in question. Director Kanwal Sethi is in firm control of the proceedings and never once loses his grip on the narrative. The film boasts of impressive performances.

Story continues