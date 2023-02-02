London commuters brace for more rail strike misery as drivers walk out again

Daniel Keane
·4 min read
Empty platforms at Paddington Station in west London during Wednesday’s strike (PA)
Empty platforms at Paddington Station in west London during Wednesday’s strike (PA)

Commuters are braced for fresh travel misery on Friday as another strike by train drivers leaves large parts of the country with no services all day.

Members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

It marks the second time that rail workers have walked out this week, with strikes on Wednesday bringing services grinding to a halt.

Action by Aslef, which is seeking a pay deal that recognises the cost of living crisis, will affect 14 train firms on Friday. No services are expected to run on Southeastern, Thameslink and Southern, all key London commuter routes.

Simon Weller, assistant general secretary of Aslef, said the dispute was going "backwards" because of the lack of progress in months of talks.

He said: “I don't know whether to point the finger of blame at the ineptitude of the Department for Transport or the Rail Delivery Group.

“We would struggle to recommend a deal of a 4 per cent pay rise for last year and 4% this year if there were no conditions attached, but we are being asked to give up collective bargaining and effectively agree to a no-strike deal.

Train Strike | Wednesday 1st February 2023

Train strike day at Paddington Station (Jeremy Selwyn)
Train strike day at Paddington Station (Jeremy Selwyn)
Members of the Aslef union on the picket line outside London Euston rail station as rail workers take strike action in a dispute over pay (PA)
Members of the Aslef union on the picket line outside London Euston rail station as rail workers take strike action in a dispute over pay (PA)
Waterloo Station (Gareth Richman/Evening Standard)
Waterloo Station (Gareth Richman/Evening Standard)
Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan, joins rail workers on the picket line outside London Euston rail station as members of the drivers’ union Aslef take strike action in a dispute over pay (PA)
Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan, joins rail workers on the picket line outside London Euston rail station as members of the drivers’ union Aslef take strike action in a dispute over pay (PA)
Empty platforms at Paddington Station (PA)
Empty platforms at Paddington Station (PA)
A notice on display showing dates of industrial action at Paddington Station (PA)
A notice on display showing dates of industrial action at Paddington Station (PA)
Busy Buses in South London (Jeremy Selwyn)
Busy Buses in South London (Jeremy Selwyn)
Waterloo Station (Evening Standard)
Waterloo Station (Evening Standard)
Paddington Station (Jeremy Selwyn)
Paddington Station (Jeremy Selwyn)
Richmond Station (Evening Standard)
Richmond Station (Evening Standard)
Waterloo Station (Evening Standard)
Waterloo Station (Evening Standard)

“Obviously it was going to be rejected - it was designed to fail.”

Strike action has disrupted services on Britain’s railways since June, when the RMT staged their first days of action.

Mr Weller said the attitude among Aslef members was "hardening", but he believed the fault lay squarely with the DfT and train operators.

He claimed the latest offer would add a "significant" number of contracted hours to a train driver.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “Having made an initial offer which would have taken average driver salaries from £60,000 to nearly £65,000, we had hoped the Aslef leadership would engage constructively to move talks forward, rather than staging more unnecessary strikes. We can only apologise for the disruption.

“To minimise the impact of the Aslef action, we advise passengers to check before they travel, allow extra time and find out when their first and last train will depart.”

Around 1,900 members of Unite working as bus drivers for Abellio in London will complete a three-day strike on Friday in a separate dispute over pay.

Separately, the RMT is considering a pay offer made by Network Rail (NR) on Wednesday. NR said the proposals included an increase in London allowances for those who are currently on, or move onto, different contracts.

Teachers Strike | Wednesday 1st February 2023

Teachers Rally in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Teachers Rally in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) take part in a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will gather for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) take part in a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will gather for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Education workers gather in central London as they rally towards Westminster during a day of strikes across the UK (Getty Images)
Education workers gather in central London as they rally towards Westminster during a day of strikes across the UK (Getty Images)
Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joins members of the National Education Union (NEU) on a march through Westminster where they are gathering for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Former Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn joins members of the National Education Union (NEU) on a march through Westminster where they are gathering for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Striking teachers from the National Education Union (NEU) disembark a routemaster bus in Soho, central London, as they travel to the Protect The Right To Strike march and rally, against the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bil (PA)
Striking teachers from the National Education Union (NEU) disembark a routemaster bus in Soho, central London, as they travel to the Protect The Right To Strike march and rally, against the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bil (PA)
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) take part in a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will gather for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) take part in a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will gather for rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (PA)
Striking teachers walk towards the Department for Education, in Westminster. Around 100,000 civil servants from 124 government departments, the Border Force, museums and other government agencies are on strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. (PA)
Striking teachers walk towards the Department for Education, in Westminster. Around 100,000 civil servants from 124 government departments, the Border Force, museums and other government agencies are on strike in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. (PA)
Teachers Rally in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Teachers Rally in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
University and College Union (UCU) members on the picket line outside the London School of Economics (LSE). Up to 70,000 members of the UCU are taking strike action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pension (PA)
University and College Union (UCU) members on the picket line outside the London School of Economics (LSE). Up to 70,000 members of the UCU are taking strike action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pension (PA)
Teachers arriving in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Teachers arriving in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Teachers arriving in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)
Teachers arriving in Portland Place (Jeremy Selwyn)

It comes just days before a series of coordinated strikes across the NHS bring significant disruption to the health service.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing and ambulance workers from the GMB will walk out simultaneously on Monday, with a further nursing strike to take place on Tuesday.

Physiotherapists will walk out on Thursday while ambulance workers from Unison, including the London Ambulance Service, will stage industrial action on Friday.

Around half a million public sector workers – including teachers, rail workers and civil servants – walked out on Wednesday in the most significant industrial action in a decade.

Strikes by members of the National Education Union (NEU) saw more than half (54 per cent) of schools in England close either partially or completely, according to Department for Education (DfE) data.

The TUC also held a series of protests against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum levels of service during strikes. Thousands marched to Downing Street and gathered for rallies in other towns and cities to protest what unions have called the “anti-strike” bill. It would require minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during strikes.

But there were more positive developments on Thursday as a union representing Elizabeth Line workers agreed to suspend strike action.

The central section of the “Lizzie line” was shut for 24 hours on January 12 - the first time since it was opened by the Queen last May – when members of the TSSA, Prospect and the RMT unions walked out over pay and pensions.

But Transport for London commissioner Andy Lord revealed that progress had been made in negotiations that had enabled the unions to call off further action.

Latest Stories

  • Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay dies after random assault in Toronto

    Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end, his family has confirmed. In an email to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said he will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Perry said Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. "If you worked on a documentary with Mich

  • The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash

    Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.

  • Girl dug her way out of adoptive parents’ ‘basement dungeon’ to escape, NH lawsuit says

    “The facts of her case prove that, more than 150 years after its formal abolition, slavery still exists in modern times, in acute forms, in New Hampshire,” a complaint says.

  • U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square

    Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorised protest and sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" on a separate charge of disobeying police orders. "I bought the calf so that it wouldn't be eaten," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. Video shared by state media showed Day explaining that she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car.

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali

  • ‘Loblaws is gaslighting the entire country’: Canadians, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh furious after decision to end freeze of No Name prices

    Several residents and ministers are calling out Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaws—yet again—for "profiteering" amid rising food prices after they announced an end to its price freeze on its popular generic house brand products.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Wildly Offensive (Even For Him) Crack About George Floyd

    The Fox News host's racially charged blather hit another low in his take on the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

  • Andrew Tate trial: Why Romania wants to remind the world the toxic influencer is British

    Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate is ‘exploiting’ misogynistic views among young people in Romania, local politicians tell Maya Oppenheim

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • Milton Keynes dog attack victim named as four-year-old Alice Stones

    The four-year-old girl who was killed by a dog in a Milton Keynes back garden has been named as Alice Stones. Police were called to a house in the Broadlands area at about 5pm on Tuesday, but Alice died at the scene shortly after. The dog was put down and no one else was hurt.

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • AFN national chief calls outside probe of her workplace conduct 'colonial' and 'confrontational'

    Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald claims the workplace misconduct investigation probing her treatment of staff is following a "colonial path" because its non-Indigenous investigators could "demonize" Indigenous cultural practices. The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) launched an external investigation of Archibald's conduct last spring after four of her senior staff and the AFN's outgoing CEO accused her of bullying and harassment. In a memo sent on Jan. 26 to chiefs-in-

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • Missing radioactive capsule found in Australia

    Emergency services "literally found the needle in the haystack", authorities have said.

  • Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler officially named in lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse

    The musician is accused of sexual assault and coercion of an abortion in the 1970s, as well as involuntary infamy.

  • Giant sinkhole in California swallows vehicle after driver ignores road closure signs

    ‘It happened again. We can’t make this stuff up’

  • Putin Evokes Hitler as Cops Parade Soviet Secret Police Costumes

    Sputnik/Pool via ReutersNot even local cops cosplaying as Soviet secret police and a newly installed bust of Josef Stalin were enough to prop up Russia’s Vladimir Putin as he emerged from his bunker on Thursday to deliver a speech marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in Stalingrad.The Russian leader at times appeared to be tired of hearing himself speak as he repeated the Kremlin’s tired narrative that its war against Ukraine is really a war to save humanity from Nazis.“Unfortunate

  • Ukrainian authorities raid home of billionaire Kolomoiskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.