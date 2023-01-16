London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return

A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen.

Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday.

It is used to take the Purple All Stars to their performances and is also used by other groups.

Kate Harding, who runs the group, said it was "just devastating".

The Purple All Stars are a group which uses creative and performing arts to deliver health and inclusion messages and raise awareness of learning disabilities.

The 17-seat minibus, which they have only had for a "few months", was taken from the leisure centre on the High Street where it is usually parked and where the group rehearse.

'So distinctive'

Ms Harding said the group was "absolutely gutted" and it was "really isolating" for many of them.

"We've got shows coming up at the end of the month and we're at Stevenage Football Club at the end of February, so we're going to have to work really hard to find out how we're going to get to those venues," she said.

"These people are now sat at home, events are being cancelled, they are not able to get out and access the community because of it; some people are not comfortable going on public transport.

"We've had a few tears, anger, frustration; it's just leaving everybody bereft really."

She added that they hoped someone had seen it and would come forward.

"It must have passed someone's house or be parked somewhere, or someone might have seen it dumped somewhere," she said.

"It's so distinctive... we really hope that someone can spot it and get in contact... because to replace it is going to be really, really hard and expensive."

Police have called for anyone with information to come forward.

