London Coffee Festival 2023: When is it, what’s on and how to attend

The London Coffee Festival runs from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 at The Truman Brewery in east London (Getty Images)

The London Coffee Festival was born out of love for the UK coffee scene, organisers say, and set up 11 years ago.

With more than 7,000 visitors and 100 exhibitors in its first year, it proved extremely popular.

This year, 30,000 creative urbanites and industry professionals are expected to attend.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 London Coffee Festival.

When is the 2023 London Coffee Festival?

The London Coffee Festival runs from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23 at The Truman Brewery in east London.

What events are at the 2023 London Coffee Festival?

From latte art masterclasses and plant milk pairing sessions, to a barista tournament and even a coffee-themed art exhibition, there are plenty of events to choose from.

Why not try Live Latte Art or the Smirnoff Cocktail Bar?

Or get into the nitty-gritty details of the coffee industry with exciting sessions at The Lab. Organisers say these will stimulate thought and are hand-chosen for all baristas, café owners, hospitality professionals, entrepreneurs and straight-up coffee fanatics.

Featuring sustainability, inspiring women leaders and the data behind what makes the coffee consumer tick, the industry sessions offer something for everyone.

You can also explore the sprawling Roasters Village. Across two floors, you’ll be able to sample coffees and speak to a wide variety of coffee roasters from around the UK and further afield.

The True Artisan Café provides a sensational stage for cafes, coffee shops, bars and other coffee-focused businesses to bring their world-class hospitality to London Coffee Festival for one day only.

This year, once again the festival is launching its ‘Sustainable Coffee Flight’ in partnership with KeepCup.

By bringing your reusable cup, you will not only be helping to reduce waste, but also get to sample sustainable coffee through the Sustainable Coffee Flight.

A full list of what’s on can be found here.

How do I attend the 2023 London Coffee Festival?

You can buy tickets for the London Coffee Festival here, which start at £21 for standard admission.

If you book now, you can save 30 per cent off on the door prices.

If you have a VIP ticket, you can enjoy the exclusive VIP bar on the top floor. You can take a step back from the buzz of the festival to take a seat, relax and enjoy coffee brewed by some fantastic roastery teams each day in the VIP bar.