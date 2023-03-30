Shapps rejects £2bn Drax carbon capture project - latest updates

The Drax power station near Selby, North Yorkshire - Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Drax's plans for a £2bn biomass carbon capture project in the UK have been rejected by the Government, but the power producer insists the project is still alive.

The company's shares were sent tumbling as much as 12pc after it failed to get so-called Track-1 status from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, which would have granted subsidies for its biomass project with carbon capture and storage.

However, Drax said it has been invited to enter "formal bilateral discussions" with the Government immediately.

The Government has also committed to publish its biomass strategy by the end of June, which will set out how the technology could be deployed.

Drax had said it was prepared to invest £2bn to fit the technology to some of the units at its Selby plant in North Yorkshire, supporting as many as 10,000 jobs.

Its rejection comes as the Government unveils its latest plans to push Britain toward net zero.

Fears were raised in Whitehall this month that Drax may divert its £2bn of planned investment in carbon capture to the US after Joe Biden's massive package of green subsidies.

The President's Inflation Reduction Act offers subsidies and tax credits worth about $370bn (£309bn) for a range of green technologies.

Drax insists carbon capture plans are still alive

Drax has said it still aims to install carbon capture technology at its power plants despite being rejected for Government subsidies.

The company said its £2bn plans for its North Yorkshire station had passed the Government's deliverability assessment, adding ministers cannot meet their net zero goals without its project.

It said it has been "invited to enter formal bilateral discussions with the Government immediately, to move the project forward".

Drax Group chief executive Will Gardiner said:

Delivery of BECCS at Drax Power Station will help the UK achieve its net zero targets, create thousands of jobs across the north and help ensure the UK’s long-term energy security. We note confirmation that our project has met the Government's deliverability criteria and Government remains committed to achieve 5Mtpa of engineered Greenhouse Gas Removals by 2030 – a goal that cannot be achieved without BECCS at Drax Power Station. We will immediately enter into formal discussions with Government to take our project forward. With the right engagement from Government and swift decision making, Drax stands ready to progress our £2bn investment programme and deliver this critical project for the UK by 2030.

Pound on track for best month since November

The pound has held steady and is heading for its biggest monthly gain against the dollar since November.

Sterling has risen by nearly 3pc against the greenback in March as concerns abate among investors over the banking sector - which had driven a flight to safe haven assets like the dollar.

Data this week showed UK grocery inflation hit a record high of 17.5pc in March, with overall inflation at 10.4pc and showing no signs of slowing down.

Sterling has risen by 0.3pc against the dollar and remains well above $1.23. The pound is heading for its largest monthly gain since a 5.2pc rally in November.

Against the euro, it has been a lot more measured, having barely moved month on month. It is up 0.1pc today, making a euro worth just less than 88p.

Bankers guilty of helping move money for 'Putin's wallet'

Four bankers who helped a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of lacking diligence in financial transactions.

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government.

The executives - three Russians and one Swiss - helped Mr Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter Maria, deposit around 30m in Swiss francs (£26.5m) in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

The men, who cannot be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions, were found guilty at a hearing at Zurich District Court and were given suspended sentences of seven months each.

The prosecution had alleged the men failed to do enough to determine the identity of the real owner of the funds and it was implausible that Mr Roldugin could be the real owner.

The musician previously told the New York Times that he was certainly not a businessman and did not himself own millions, according to the indictment.

Mr Roldugin was among scores of members of Putin's inner circle sanctioned by the West, including Switzerland, after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Sergei Roldugin, right, has been dubbed 'Putin's Wallet' - REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev

Billionaire Lego owners hit by 4.1bn loss as Danish economy slows

The investment fund of the family behind Lego suffered a share drop in returns last year as renewable and real estate investments failed to pay off.

Net income at Kirkbi Invest fell more than 60pc to 10.7bn kroner (£1.3bn) from 27bn (£3.2bn) kroner in 2021.

This was despite its profits from its 75pc stake in Lego and its ownership in brand activities rising by 2pc to 18.4bn kroner (£2.2bn) while the investment activities posted a 4.1bn-krone (£480,000) loss.

The company's investment activities include investments in renewable energy and real estate investments in Denmark, Switzerland, Germany and the UK.

It also has "significant long-term investments" in companies such as ISS, Nilfisk, Falck, Armacell, Välinge and Landis+Gyr.

Kirkbi is chaired by Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, the grandson of Lego's founder and one of Denmark's richest people, with a fortune of $4.9bn (£4bn).

Lego - REUTERS/Mike Segar

BrewDog founder to invest up to £5m in search for next unicorn business

BrewDog's outspoken co-founder is on the hunt for business investments, promising to inject up to £5m of his own cash.

James Watt aims to find the next unicorn business - a company worth more than $1bn - after his brewery reached the landmark valuation in 2017.

He is inviting pitches from European entrepreneurs and plans to list successful businesses on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. Mr Watt said:

Building and growing businesses is a real passion point for me, and I have learnt so much on my journey getting BrewDog to unicorn status. Given the current economic climate, it's never been more important to support companies, and I can't wait to share my experience with some of the brightest business minds across Europe.

The submission window for pitches runs until Friday, April 14

Mr Watt will invest £1m in three firms, with a further £4m to be unlocked as the winning companies reach certain milestones.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Hong Kong stocks end day higher

Hong Kong stocks finished today's session with more gains, tracking advances on Wall Street amid easing bank sector fears, with tech firms among the best performers.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.6pc, or 116.73 points, to close at 20,309.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7pc, or 21.19 points, to 3,261.25, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.2pc, or 4.92 points, to 2,108.29.

FTSE 100 rally continues as commodities rise

The FTSE 100 has extended gains amid renewed signs of confidence in markets.

The export-orientated index has risen 0.4pc so far today and has climbed 2.2pc over the last four trading days.

Today's gains have been led by precious and base metals miners, which have added 1pc and 1.1pc, respectively.

Shares of SSE have advanced 2.9pc after the power company lifted its annual profit expectations, helped by continued strong performance of its flexible generation plant.

Meanwhile oilfield services provider Petrofac surged nearly 70pc to clock its biggest intraday jump on a deal worth 13 billion euros (£11.4bn).

Petrofac said it has been awarded a massive framework agreement with Hitachi Energy by Dutch-German electricity grid operator TenneT to supply offshore platforms and onshore converter stations.

Elsewhere the midcap FTSE 250 has risen by 1pc, helped by data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders that said February car production rose 13.1pc, its first monthly increase in three.

The FTSE 350 Automobiles and Parts sector added 2.4pc and is one among top-performing sectors this quarter.

Labour has no plans to raise capital gains tax, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she does not plan to increase capital gains tax.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said:

There are people who have built up their own businesses who maybe at retirement want to sell that business. They may not have had huge income through their life if they've reinvested in their business, but this is their retirement pot of money. And we also have said we want Britain to be the best place to start and grow a business.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - James Manning/PA Wire

No one will be 'fined a penny' for refusing to install heat pumps, says Shapps

Households do not face a penalty for failing to install a heat pump, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He told LBC Radio:

There's no end date at all and you're not going to be fined a penny. We're not forcing anyone to remove their gas boilers. They (heat pumps) can be expensive, but recently we've seen both British Gas and Octopus come forward and offer heat pumps that after that £5,000 (grant) would mean you are paying £3,000 or even £2,500, so it makes it competitive with fitting a regular gas boiler. So we're starting to see this come into equilibrium, which is what we need to see in order to get to a sort of mass fitting of these things.

Oil giants chosen for UK carbon capture projects

The Government has selected projects from developers including oil giants BP and Equinor to enter into negotiations for Britain's first large-scale efforts to capture and store carbon emissions.

In total, eight projects are set to receive government support to trap carbon from industrial clusters in the north of England - although this does not include a £2bn biomass project put forward by Drax.

The technology could be a key tool to help the UK reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Government plans to spend £20bn subsidising the technology in the coming years.

The projects are from what has been dubbed the East Coast Cluster in the northeast of England and Hynet in the northwest.

Developing multiple carbon capture projects nearby can drive down costs by sharing infrastructure to transport and store CO2 emissions.

The winners include two projects under development from BP.

One is an 860-megawatt power plant known as Net Zero Teesside Power that it’s developing with Equinor.

Another is H2Teesside, which aims to produce 1-gigawatt of hydrogen by 2030. Both projects in the northeast will rely on offshore transportation and a storage network that would be operated by BP.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps has been unveiling the Government's latest green energy projects - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Car makers boosted as microchip shortage eases

Car production has increased following an easing of a two-year long shortage of semiconductors, figures show.

The number of cars built in UK factories reached 69,707 last month, over 8,000 more than the same month a year ago, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The report noted an improvement in supply chain shortages - notably of semiconductors - which have "bedevilled" the global industry since early 2021.

Production for the domestic market increased by 20pc and by 11pc for overseas, with most exports into the UK's largest trading partner, the EU.

Shipments to the EU rose by 6.5pc, helping to offset declines to the US and China - both down by around a fifth - providing further evidence of the need for continued free trade across the Channel, said the SMMT.

The transition to hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles continued, with combined production surging by 72pc from 15,905 to 27,392, accounting for two in five cars produced in the month.

Car production increased in the UK last month - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Markets rise at the open

It has been another good start to the day on the markets following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks receded.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.2pc as markets opened to 7,575.69 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose by 0.5pc to 18,730.02.

Blow to biomass as Drax rejected for Government's carbon-capture programme

The Government's carbon-capture program rejected a project put forward by Drax in a heavy blow to the introduction of the nascent technology at its power plant in northern England.

Drax failed to get so-called Track-1 status for its biomass project with carbon capture and storage, the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero said.

The company had said it was prepared to invest £2bn to fit the technology to some of the units at its Selby plant in North Yorkshire.

The Government's decision is a major setback for biomass as Britain seeks more stable electricity generation.

It also puts Drax at a crossroads with the prospect of generous US subsidies drawing its focus and cash across the Atlantic.

The Drax power station in North Yorkshire - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Government's 'green day' is 'reheated policy,' says Miliband

Shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband is, as you would expect, not impressed by the Government's initiatives announced as part of its "green day".

He tweeted:

What was billed with huge hype as the government's "green day" turns out to be a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements, reheated policy, and no new investment. These announcements are most notable for their glaring omissions: no removal of the onshore wind ban which is costing families hundreds of pounds on bills, no new investment for energy efficiency which could cut bills, no response to the Inflation Reduction Act which could help Britain win the global race for clean energy jobs. This is a government out of ideas and out of touch. Only Labour has a plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower, with a plan for clean power by 2030 and GB Energy, our publicly-owned energy company, to cut energy bills, strengthen energy security, and create good jobs.

What was billed with huge hype as the government’s “green day” turns out to be a weak and feeble groundhog day of re-announcements, reheated policy, and no new investment.



These announcements are most notable for their glaring omissions: no removal of the onshore wind ban... — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 30, 2023

07:48 AM

Shapps does not have heat pump

Grant Shapps admitted he does not yet have a heat pump, as the Government's "powering up Britain" strategy extends a scheme offering households £5,000 to replace their gas boilers.

The Energy Security Secretary said energy company workers will come to survey his house this month "to see about whether heat pumps can work".

"Sort of living the dream as it were, or I'm hoping to. We'll see what happens when they come around to my house," he told GB News.

Mother's Day delivers for Moonpig

Moonpig recorded its largest ever week of sales in the UK ahead of Mother's Day.

The company said in a trading update that it is on track for annual revenues of £320m, with underlying profits also expected to be in line with forecasts.

Revenues are expected to grow next year, although this is expected to mainly happen in the second half as the business remains "mindful of the macroeconomic environment".

Chief executive Nickyl Raithatha said:

Today's update is testament to the resilience of our business model, as demonstrated by a record UK Mother's Day. Moonpig Group's leading market positions, strong customer retention, high profitability and robust cash generation equip us to navigate all stages of the economic cycle. We are excited to return to revenue growth in the year ahead, underpinned by continued investments in our technology, marketing and operational capabilities. As the clear online leader in greetings cards, Moonpig Group is well positioned to benefit from the long-term structural market shift to online.

Moonpig chief executive Nickyl Raithatha - Jeff Gilbert

SSE boosts profit outlook

SSE has boosted its profits forecast for the year as it hailed its "balanced" business model amid surging energy prices.

The company, which sold its utility business to Ovo in 2020, said it expects to spend £2.5bn on its push for net zero.

It predicts it will achieve earnings per share of more than 160 pence, up from the previous guidance of more than 150 pence.

Finance director Gregor Alexander said:

As we progress our ambitious Net Zero Acceleration Programme, we are investing more than we make in profits into the infrastructure society needs for a more secure, affordable and clean energy system. Our balanced business model has performed well in a volatile year, helping to ensure security of supply. At the same time, we are progressing multiple projects and adding to our pipeline as we deliver on our net zero focused electricity infrastructure strategy. This strong performance leaves us well positioned to continue our significant investment programme and we will update the market with more detail in May.

UK 'not there yet' on carbon capture technology, says Shapps

Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled today.

Ministers are planning to overhaul subsidy rules so gas is relatively less attractive compared to electricity in an attempt to drive the uptake of green power and hasten the end of fossil fuels. More on that here.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that "we're not there yet" on carbon capture technology, but said it could eventually "bring in a lot of money". He told GB News:

There's something called carbon capture utilisation and storage, it's a method of capturing carbon and then storing it largely under the sea, actually in the old oil and gas locations. And we probably have the ability to store billions if not trillions of pounds worth of other people's carbon in those locations.

When challenged over his use of the word "probably", the Cabinet minister said:

We know that you can actually do this. It's technically possible to do. Yes, there are lots of practical implications of doing it. But it could be a market worth trillions of pounds. To put this into perspective, we've got space to store about 78 billion tonnes of carbon and that would be enough for the whole of Europe's carbon for 250 years. That could bring in a lot of money to the UK... We're not there yet, but if we get there and Britain has a leading role in this, then we can bring energy security to every single one of your viewers.

Tokyo shares ended the session lower as investors locked in profits after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4pc, or 100.85 points, to 27,782.93, while the broader Topix index slid 0.6pc, or 12.16 points, to 1,983.32.

07:10 AM

H&M reveals surprise profit after expected loss

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, has revealed a surprise operating profit for the December-February period.

Economists had expected the company to announce losses of around 1bn Swedish krona (£80m).

It instead announced an operating profit of 725m krona (£56m) despite weak demand as consumers curtailed spending amid soaring inflation.

While H&M showed signs of bringing its costs under control, it still struggled to compete with major rival Inditex, owner of Zara and other brands, as well as rapidly expanding fast fashion online retailers such as SHEIN and Temu.

H&M - FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Number of companies listing in London is falling, the City warns

The City of London is at risk of losing its position as a leading financial centre as New York draws level in the latest global finance rankings.

The report, drawn up by the City of London Corporation, found that other financial centres are threatening to usurp the Square Mile after growing at a faster pace over the last year, with the number of companies leaving the London stock market cited as a key concern.

The study evaluated the performance of the world’s leading financial centres across 95 metrics, including innovation, business infrastructure, talent and skills and regulation.

London received an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, while New York increased its score by 2 points to equal London with 60 points

It comes as concerns grow that the City is losing its allure as a financial centre after building material giant CRH announced plans to leave the London stock market for New York, while British technology darling Arm also said it was shunning London for its bumper listing.

The report highlighted that the number of international companies listed in London is falling and fewer international companies are choosing to list in London, despite changes to listing rules.

Chris Hayward, policy chief at the City of London Corporation, said: “The UK remains one of the most open and global financial centres with better access to international markets than the US, France, or Japan. But our competitive advantage is at risk. A long-term plan to stimulate growth in the financial and professional services sector is needed.”

The study ranked Singapore as the world’s third most competitive financial centre with a score of 51. Frankfurt scored 46, Paris scored 43 and Tokyo scored 35.

Here are more details.

The City of London has lost its sole position as the world's leading financial centre - Tim Grist Photography

Good morning

London is no longer the clear leader among global financial centres after New York rose from second place to level peg with the capital as more companies list in the United States.

The City of London Corporation, which administers London's financial district, said in its annual survey that benchmarks on the performance of global financial centres gave London an overall competitiveness score of 60, up from 59 in 2022, but New York increased its score to 60.

Singapore was third with 51, Frankfurt 46, Paris 43, and Tokyo 35.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain poised to sign Indo-Pacific trade deal in Brexit victory | UK will join forces with 11 other CPTPP countries with access to $10 trillion market

2) What is the CPTPP and why does Britain want to join? | The UK is expected to be announced as the 12th member of the Indo-Pacific trade block this week

3) Hunt faces new clash with Andrew Bailey over bank rules | Bank of England has warned against weakening banking regulations amid financial turmoil

4) Northern Ireland ‘offers backdoor for drivers dodging net zero rules’ | Brexit loophole will mean drivers can buy cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 cut-off

5) Prices for 'pretty much everything' have stopped rising, says Next chief | UK bellwether expects price rises to slow by autumn

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mixed Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as worries over banks following the collapses of several lenders in recent weeks eased further.

Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to reflect persisting worries over how higher rates might affect lenders.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.8pc to 27,662.54. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9pc to 7,110.20.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2pc to 2,449.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7pc to 20,048.99, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.2pc to 3,232.39.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Wednesday as investor risk appetites recover amid easing banking crisis concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1pc to close at 32,717.60, while the broad-based S&P 500 finished 1.4pc higher at 4,027.81. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite increased 1.8pc to 11,926.24.

US government bonds were little changed as investors await new data from the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.55pc, while the policy sensitive two-year yield nudged up two basis points to 4.1pc.