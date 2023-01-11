London City Equities Reports First Half 2023 Earnings

London City Equities (ASX:LCE) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$390.0k (up 17% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$199.0k (down 88% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 51%.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

London City Equities' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for London City Equities (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

