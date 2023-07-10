London City Airport expansion rejected by councillors over noise pollution fears

A plane landing at London City Airport (PA Archive)

A bid to expand the number of flights from London City Airport was unanimously rejected by councillors over noise pollution fears on Monday afternoon.

Councillors on Newham’s Strategic Development Committee voted to reject a bid by the airport to increase the number of annual passengers to nine million, up from 6.5 million.

The airport had also sought to extend its operating hours on Saturdays to allow take-offs and landing up until 6.30pm, alongside three additional early morning flights.

Under a decades-long curfew, flights are not allowed from 12.30pm Saturday to 12.30pm Sunday to provide respite for nearby residents.

The airport argued extended hours was key to incentivising airlines to speed up investment in ‘new generation’ aircraft that are quieter on departure, and that it would help meet increased passenger demand.

However, councillors rejected the proposals after hearing that the introduction of extra flights would “result in a materially new and substantial harm” through noise pollution.

Objectors also raised concerns about increased carbon emissions.

The application will now be referred to the GLA for a final decision in what is called a Stage 2 referral.

Speaking in support of the application, London City Airport chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “In formulating these proposals, we have worked incredibly hard and thought incredibly hard about achieving the right balance, recognising the interests of local residents and how we can improve the environmental impact of our operations, in particular noise and emissions.”

He added: “Extending the operating period on Saturday afternoons will allow our airlines to serve the very significant demand for travel on weekends, with flights leaving and returning on the same day, giving more choice and more destinations.”

Among those speaking in opposition, Cllr Nate Higgins of the Green Party said the airport was a “blight on residents” and said it should be closed, not expanded.

“There is so much potential for this area but it is being held back by a polluting airport which is causing misery for residents and is used by so few,” he said.

“Instead, we’re discussing an expansion which will exacerbate disruption and affect residents who are already unhappy about noise pollution caused by the airport.

“This proposal will only add to their grievances, replacing much needed respite on Saturdays with further disturbance.”

Nine neighbouring councils and four MPs for surrounding areas had also opposed the proposals.

A spokesperson for the airport said it was “disappointed” by the decision.

“We firmly believe in our proposals, which are carefully balanced and make best use of our infrastructure,” said the spokesman. “We are actively considering next steps.”