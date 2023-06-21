London businesses ‘named and shamed’ for not paying national minimum wage - see full list

Included on the list were several hairdressers and nail bars (PA Wire)

An upmarket Mayfair restaurant and string of department stores were among the London businesses ‘named and shamed’ by the Government on Wednesday for failing to pay the minimum wage.

More than 200 businesses, which include some of the UK’s best known retailers including WH Smith, Marks & Spencer and Argos were made to pay back what they owed and were fined around £7 million.

Thirty London-based businesses were named on the government list of employers who broke national minimum wage law between 2017 and 2019.

Several are national chains based in London, including M&S, which was named as failing to pay £578,390 to 5,363 workers. A spokesperson for the retail giant said this was due to a “unintentional technical issue” relating to temporary workers.

Executive Sport Limited, a sports development company based in Wimbledon, was named as having owed £20,200.34 to eight employees.

Park View Health Clubs Ltd, which runs three leisure centres in Barnet, owed £12,191.87 to four employees, while Morleys Stores, which runs eight department stores in London, owed £11,640.77 to 78 workers, the Government data states.

Roka Mayfair, an upmarket sushi restaurant near Oxford Street which offers £105 per person tasting menus, failed to pay £5,741.87 to 16 workers, the Government said.

Others included on the list were several hairdressers and nail bars, such as Baccarat Hair Design in Bromley, which failed to pay £10,178.71 to 9 workers.

The Standard has contacted the London-based businesses named above for comment.

The data covers investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs dating back as far as 2017. Officials said not all minimum wage underpayments were intentional.

Kevin Hollinrake, minister for enterprise, markets and small business, said: “Paying the legal minimum wage is non-negotiable and all businesses, whatever their size, should know better than to short-change hard-working staff.

“Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences."

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said naming businesses who breached minimum wage law was a useful tool “to protect minimum wage workers."

The London-based businesses named in Government’s list