London business groups team up to deliver plan for ‘higher-paying jobs’

Growth in the private sector has dropped, according to a survey (PA) (PA Archive)

London’s business groups have teamed up to deliver a new plan for skills training that they say will put Londoners in “better, higher-paying jobs”.

BusinessLDN, Federation of Small Businesses London, the London Chamber of Commerce and CBI London outlined steps to boost skills including new AI and green engineering courses and a ”one-stop-shop” for jobseekers to get support and advice.

The recommendations also include creation of a coalition at the borough level to help boost basic digital skills for disadvantaged Londoners, in order “to ensure every Londoner has the everyday digital skills needed for life and work”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “This is an extremely important plan as we work to develop the workforce our economy needs now and in the future, and build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.

“Skills shortages are a barrier to growth and I am pleased that we are teaming up with businesses to ensure Londoners have the skills they need to get on and succeed.”

The plan is based on consultations with more than 1,000 employers, training providers and other London stakeholders.

It comes as unemployment in London has consistently been higher than the UK average, despite the capital being the main driver of the UK economy. In the first quarter of the year, unemployment in London was 4.7%, which was more than a whole percentage point higher than the rest of the UK.

BusinessLDN chief executive John Dickie said: “The capital urgently needs to tackle skills shortages to get more Londoners into jobs, reduce inequality and ensure businesses can access the people they need to grow.

“This roadmap sets out steps to future-proof London’s labour market by ensuring our skills system is fit for purpose as the transition to net zero and rapid technological change reshapes the jobs market. We will use the LSIP’s next phase to bring together London government, business and training providers to close the skills gaps holding back our economy by turning this plan into action.”