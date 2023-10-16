London Broncos return to Super League after comeback win over Toulouse Olympique

Back in the big time: Broncos haven’t played in the Super League since 2019 (Getty Images)

London Broncos are back in the Super League for the first time since 2019 after recovering from a poor opening half to beat Toulouse Olympique 18-14 away from home on Sunday.

The Londoners had slumped to 14-4 deficit at half-time after being outscored two tries to one, Mathieu Jussaume and Josh Ralph crossing for the home side.

But second-half tries by Ilies Macani overhauled the deficit in the Championship play-off final to ensure their passage back to the top flight.

Broncos had done little to suggest they were Super League material during the regular season having finished 18 points off table toppers Featherstone Rovers in fifth place.

But they stunned Featherstone in the semi-finals before pulling off another shock in beating Toulouse, who had finished the league as runners-up.

Following the win, Broncos director of rugby Mike Eccles said: “What a ride. We said we were going to do it and we were happy to be away. It ha been a surreal three weeks to go to Sheffield, Featherstone and Toulouse.

“I am proud of everyone. We have been through a difficult couple of years but we have found our fabric as a club.”

The Broncos had been in the Championship from 2014 to 2018 but earned promotion for the following season, which proved shortlived with immediate relegation.

The club are expected to play their games at AFC Wimbledon’s home ground, Cherry Red Records Stadium next season.

Home: London Broncos are expected to play their Super League games at AFC Wimbledon’s ground (Getty Images)

Following the win, club chairman David Hughes said: “To get from the Championship into Super League is a mega, mega step. We have got a lot of work to do this winter but it’s a phenomenal feeling.

“I just hope next season we get more fans, more support seeing the big games and the big teams. To face Wigan and Leeds is everyone’s ambition for this club.”