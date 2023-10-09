This London borough has been named the best place in the UK to raise a family

A recent study has revealed an area of London is the best place for families (Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

Deciding where to live is a major decision to make, which relies on a long list of factors such as amenities, parking spaces, cost of living, and air-pollution levels.

The list gets even longer when you have little ones to think about. Suddenly, you also have to consider the Ofsted ratings of nearby schools and weigh up if the area is suitable for a family.

A recent study from security firm ADT has revealed the best place in the UK to raise a family and it happens to be a London borough.

The research created a formula that takes all the important factors into account to create the “family safety score”.

And, their findings have revealed that North London’s Waltham Forest is the best place to raise a family across the nation.

It was given a family safety score of 7.23 out of 10 for having low burglary and crime rates, a great number of schools that have been rated as “good” or “outstanding” by Ofsted, plenty of green spaces, and offering families affordable transport costs, with a bus fare costing £1.75.

However, as with most London boroughs, houses for sale were found to be on the pricier side of the scale, but families might find the investment worth it for the advantages that come with living in the area.

The runner-up, with a score of 7.12 out of 10, was Kirklees, which is a borough based in West Yorkshire.

The study showed that Kirklees had one of the lowest bus fares in the UK, with prices starting at £1.60, as well as low burglary rates, ample green spaces, and relatively affordable house prices.

Third place went to another London borough: Havering. With a score of 6.99 out of 10, the borough was found to have the most schools and colleges rated “good” or “outstanding” by Ofsted. Plus, it ranks in the top 15 for having the lowest burglary and crime rates, has relatively affordable transport fees, and offers plenty of green spaces for families to enjoy.

Here is a look at the top 10 best places in the UK to raise a family, alongside their scores: