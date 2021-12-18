London borough Covid rates December 16

Covid numbers are continuing to rise at a rapid rate in every London borough, Government data released on Thursday shows.

Inner London boroughs continue to see the biggest surge as the Omicron variant sweeps through the capital.

Hackney saw cases rise by more than 80 per cent, with 2,162 new infections recorded in the week ending December 11. Southwark and Islington both saw numbers increase by over 75 per cent.

It comes as a separate analysis suggested Omicron now accounts for nearly three-quarters of new cases of Covid-19 in London.

Some 73.5% of a sample of new coronavirus cases in the capital with specimen dates for December 13 and 14 were found to have S gene target failure (SGTF) - a way of detecting the likely presence of Omicron.

Meanwhile the UK saw a record-breaking number of Covid cases on Thursday for the second consecutive day, with 88,376 more Covid infections were recorded in the latest daily figures.

Council leaders said they were preparing for lockdowns in the new year unless the booster jabs rollout can be escalated in areas with some of the lowest vaccine uptake in the country.

Hammersmith and Fulham, where cases have risen by 45 per cent in a week, is recruiting residents to administer booster vaccines and volunteers to deliver food if there is another lockdown.

Council leader Stephen Cowen told the Standard: "We are preparing for a lockdown and are back on civic emergency guidelines.”

He added that the borough would be launching a campaign this week to recruit hundreds of residents to help administer jabs.

“I met with the Imperial College NHS Trust’s chief executive last week and he was saying they had already gone to black alerts twice in the last fortnight,” he said.

"Currently four out of five people admitted are having to be treated in intensive care. People have been waiting longer to seek help or go to hospital if they are ill with all sorts of conditions and they are coming in very unwell.

“Staff are exhausted and catching the virus themselves.

“We are doing everything we can to get people the booster jab and avoid a lockdown. But we are preparing just in case.”

Tower Hamlets, which has the lowest immunisation rates in the UK with just 65 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, is trying to ramp up its jabs programme.

Council leader John Biggs told the Standard: "Our biggest anxiety in that Omicron turns out not to be milder [than previous variants].

"We talked about another mass vaccination centre and more mobile units. We are ramping up our emergency support network.

"We have also looked at a grant programme for businesses, particularly for hospitality, and are designing a grant scheme."

On Thursday Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs five east London hospitals, began offering at-home antiviral treatment for the disease to vulnerable residents for the first time.

Some Covid patients in Mile End hospital will also get neutralising monoclonal antibody (nMAb) treatment.

The drugs, which have to be given within 72 hours or five days of a positive test – will be widely available to the people of north east London, the trust said.

Initial analysis by health chiefs showed the capital is being hit by a huge wave of the new variant, with cases of Delta also still rising.

A minister suggested that millions of people who want to ensure they can see their family on Christmas Day should consider cutting back on parties now.

People who test positive for the virus on Thursday will be in isolation until after Christmas.

Health minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News: “You know, if you’re going to go to a party, take a test. If there’s lots of people there you don’t know, if that’s your priority, fine.

“If your priority is to make it through to Christmas Day with your family then take a different approach.”

The detailed Covid case figures for London boroughs on Thursday December 16 show:

•Merton - 1444 cases, up 322 (28.7%) Case rate per 100,000 people 699.4

•Southwark - 2634 cases, up 1,154 (78.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people 823.1

•Waltham Forest - 1871 cases, up 479 (34.4%) Case rate per 100,000 people 675.6

•Havering - 1711 cases, up 333 (24.2%) Case rate per 100,000 people 656.4

•Islington - 1794 cases, up 788 (78.3%) Case rate per 100,000 people 723.1

•Sutton - 1562 cases, up 87 (5.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people 752

•Tower Hamlets - 2061 cases, up 840 (68.8%) Case rate per 100,000 people 620.8

•Kingston - 1329 cases, up 317 (31.3%) Case rate per 100,000 people 741.9

•Lambeth - 2690 cases, up 1,096 (68.8%) Case rate per 100,000 people 835.9

•Hackney and City of London - 2162 cases, up 980 (82.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people 740.7

•Westminster - 1477 cases, up 536 (57.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people 547.3

•Redbridge - 1756 cases, up 344 (24.4%) Case rate per 100,000 people 574.5

•Kensington and Chelsea - 939 cases, up 226 (31.7%) Case rate per 100,000 people 598.6

•Bexley - 1682 cases, up 383 (29.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people 674.7

•Croydon - 2618 cases, up 715 (37.6%) Case rate per 100,000 people 673.8

•Richmond - 1417 cases, up 64 (4.7%) Case rate per 100,000 people 715.1

•Lewisham - 2356 cases, up 838 (55.2%) Case rate per 100,000 people 771.7

•Brent -1778 cases, up 592 (49.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people 542.5

•Newham - 2042 cases, up 733 (56.0%) Case rate per 100,000 people 574.8

•Bromley - 2389 cases, up 432 (22.1%) Case rate per 100,000 people 718.0

•Hammersmith and Fulham - 1513 cases, up 473 (45.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people 824.3

•Hillingdon - 1559 cases, up 339 (27.8%) Case rate per 100,000 people 504.5

•Greenwich - 2191 cases, up 643 (41.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people 758.0

•Wandsworth - 2667 cases, up 906 (51.4%) Case rate per 100,000 people 808.8

•Hounslow - 1526 cases, up 310 (25.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people 561.5

•Camden - 1526 cases, up 310 (25.5%) Case rate per 100,000 people 561.5

•Enfield - 1938 cases, up 704 (57.1%) Case rate per 100,000 people 581.0

•Barking and Dagenham - 1393 cases, up 538 (62.9%) Case rate per 100,000 people 650.6

•Ealing - 2076 cases, up 542 (35.3%) Case rate per 100,000 people 610.0

•Haringey - 1671 cases, up 577 (52.7%) Case rate per 100,000 people 627.4

•Harrow - 1304 cases, up 343 (35.7%) Case rate per 100,000 people 516.8

•Barnet - 2246 cases, up 455 (25.4%) Case rate per 100,000 people 562.9