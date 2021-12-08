London’s best beauty and wellness pop-ups for Christmas shopping

(House of Eldridge)

It’s beginning to look a lot like... OK we’ll spare you the cheesy opening line but December is here, meaning it’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping.

And if you’re already feeling stumped for ideas, why not seek inspiration from some of the many beauty and wellness brands popping up in the city for the festive season.

Here are our favourites...

Guerlain Pop-up Beauty Boutique

(Guerlain)

One of the oldest and most iconic fragrance and beauty houses in the world, French perfumer Guerlain has opened its first pop-up beauty boutique in the heart of Covent Garden. Offering a fully immersive luxury fragrance Haute Perfumerie experience, the launch celebrates the new “L’Art & La Matiere” collection, created to encapsulate the spirit of the House of Guerlain. The pop up will feature limited edition Exceptional Creations collection, private mini masterclasses and an exclusive VIP consultation room.

Date: Mon-Fri 11am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday midday-6pm from November 20 until March 2022.

Location: Unit No. 10 Royal Opera House Arcade, Covent Garden, London.

TBalance Crystals x Selfridges

(TBalance x Selfridges)

Our favourite crystal jewellery brand TBalance has launched a pop-up at Selfridges, where you can have a crystal healing consultation with the team to design your own personalised bracelet, necklace or anklet that will give off all the good vibes. These will make the most thoughtful stocking fillers for loved ones.

Date: until January 3.

Location: Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

OTO Covent Garden Christmas pop-up

(OTO Covent Garden pop-up)

Premium CBD and wellness brand OTO has opened the doors to its Covent Garden pop-up this festive season, offering visitors a chance to sample its range of oils, lotions and potions, as well as enjoy sound bath healing and express beauty treatments. With a range of CBD products designed to help you sleep, relax, as well as focus, you’re guaranteed to leave feeling more zen. Snap up best-sellers such as the 7.5 per cent CBD Power Drops, Ritual CBD Hand Cream or even the OTO Advent Calendar in store.

Dates: Mon-Sun 11am until 7pm from November 18 until December 23.

Where: 7 James Street, Covent Garden.

The Alkemistry Crystal Apothecary

(The Alkemistry Crystal Apothecary)

Fine jewellery brand The Alkemistry, which has a permanent store on Floral Street, is also popping up at Selfridges for the festive season. Shop its personalisable crystal collection, including beaded bracelets and engraved quartz, alongside precious gemstones 18ct gold rings and necklaces. Alongside its own creations, the shop will feature a curated edit of other female jewellers’ work.

Dates: Mon-Sat 9am-10pm, Sun 11.30am-6pm from November 1 until December 31.

Where: Ground Floor Luxury Accessories Hall, Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

The House of Eldridge Studio

(The House of Eldridge Studio)

Makeup artist Lisa Eldridge unveiled The House of Eldridge Studio in Covent Garden just in time for Christmas, where beauty buffs can shop her iconic True Velvet Lipsticks in limited edition shades and the much-hyped just launched Seamless Skin The Foundation (artists are on hand to help you find your match). Talks and events will be scheduled throughout the festive period and while you’re there you can peruse over 1,000 pieces from her personal makeup and jewellery collection, including Audrey Hepburn’s Cartier lipstick holder.

Dates: Mon-Sat 11am to 7pm, Sunday midday until 7pm, October 30-December 31.

Where: North Piazza, Royal Opera House Arcade, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8H.

Homework Perfume Oil Making Workshop

(Homework)

Having opened its permanent bricks and mortar site in The Design District, Greenwich Peninsula, natural and toxin-free fragrance brand Homework will be hosting a range of Perfume Oil Making Workshops this November and coming December. The hands-on scent training course allows you to explore your favourite top, middle and base notes to combine your own unique perfume oil. Alongside sniffing out the natural aromas, guests will be treated to a drink on arrival and will leave with a 10ml roller bottle and refill. Workshops cost £45 per person, with a maximum number of eight people per class.

Dates: November 24, December 1, 4, 8 and 11.

Where: Homework, Unit 1.3, Building A4, Design District, 10 Monro Way.